Total Incidents: 28
Arrests: 2
Traffic Stops: 10
March 28 at 9:45 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Route 116. The operator, Kelly Husk, 40, of Starksboro, was arrested for driving under the influence.
March 28 at 12:45 p.m., a person was assisted with a VIN verification.
March 28 at 6:35 p.m., police took a report of a motor vehicle crash reported after the fact.
March 29 at 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a business on Ballard’s Corner Road where an individual was issued a trespass notice.
March 29 at 5:35 p.m., a traffic stop was made on North Road. The operator, Pamela Fuller, 56, of Starksboro, was cited for driving with a criminally suspended license.
March 29 at 8:40 p.m., an officer investigated the report of harassment by electronic means.
March 30 at 10:30 a.m., suspicious circumstances on Hillview Terrace were reported.
March 30 at 3:40 p.m., a person was assisted with fingerprinting for employment purposes.
March 30 at 3:50 p.m., a person was assisted with fingerprinting for employment purposes.
March 30 at 5:45 p.m., officers investigated a two-car motor vehicle crash on Pond Road.
March 31 at 8:30 a.m., an internet fraud was reported.
March 31 at 2:30 p.m., police performed a welfare check on Patricia’s Place.
March 31 at 3:50 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Route 116 to assist the Hinesburg Fire Department at a structure fire.
March 31 at 6:00 p.m., officers assisted another agency by serving paperwork to an individual on Commerce Street.
March 31 at 8:12 p.m., an officer investigated the report of harassment by electronic means.
