March 21 at 1:30 p.m., police mediated a neighbor dispute at Patricia’s Place.
March 21 at 2:29 p.m., a resident at Patricia’s Place believed their house had been broken into but police found no evidence of that.
March 21 at 2:31 p.m., someone called to report fireworks shooting off near Hillview Terrace and Richmond Road.
March 21 at 5:54 p.m., officers mediated a neighbor dispute on Farmall Drive.
March 22 at 9:15 a.m., some loose dogs were running around McGee Hill Road. No further information was available.
March 22 at 10:30 a.m., police worked on an active theft investigation into the disappearance of two motorcycles stolen from Pond Road.
March 22 at 12:50 p.m., someone reported an erratic driver on Shelburne Falls Road but when police located the car they found no improper driving.
March 22 at 1:47 p.m., police educated a resident on Route 116 about what is legal to burn.
March 22 at 2:50 p.m., police worked on an active sex assault investigation on Route 116.
March 23 at 9:59 a.m., a resident at Hillview Terrace made a complaint about their roommate to police.
March 23 at 11:35 a.m., police worked on an active sex assault investigation on CVU Road.
March 23 at 1:30 p.m., suspicious officers attempted to mediate a citizen dispute on Commerce Street.
March 24 at 10:08 a.m., police worked on another sex assault investigation on CVU Road.
March 24 at 11:54 p.m., police worked on a possible identity theft investigation on Jourdan Street.
March 24 at 4:16 p.m., a man was arrested on an out of state warrant after police conducted a traffic stop on Richmond Road, but the state later dropped the charges.
March 25 at 9:50 a.m., a falling tree downed some power lines on Texas Hill Road, prompting Electric Co-op to respond and repair them.
March 26 at 8:35 a.m., police assisted Hinesburg Fire Department responding to a fire alarm on Route 116.
March 26 at 2:41 p.m., police assisted Hinesburg EMS with a medical call on Patricia’s Place.
