Total incidents: 41
Traffic Stops: 22
Arrests: 2
March 21 at 8:40 a.m., officers responded to an alarm on Commerce Street.
March 21 at 12:05 p.m., a single-car crash on Richmond Road was investigated.
March 21 at 3:38 p.m., a person was assisted with an issue stemming from a restraining order.
March 21 ar 4:55 p.m., an officer responded to Route 116 to assist community outreach with an individual having a mental health issue.
March 21 at 5:17 p.m., the report of a dog attack on Baldwin Road was investigated.
March 22 at 5:46 a.m., an officer was dispatched for an alarm on Beecher Hill Road.
March 22 at 3:15 p.m., a person was assisted with fingerprinting for employment purposes.
March 22 ar 4 p.m., a 911 hang-up on Gilman Road was investigated.
March 22 at 6 p.m., an officer investigated a case of illegal dumping on Lincoln Hill Road.
March 23 at 8:41 a.m., an officer responded to Dorset Street in Charlotte to assist with a report of a suspicious vehicle. Chase Gallison, 31 of South Burlington, was arrested for driving under the influence.
March 23 ar 6:45 p.m., officers responded to Lantman’s Market where an individual was trespassed for suspicion of shoplifting.
March 24 at 10:30 a.m., officers investigated a disabled vehicle on CVU Road. The operator, Tegan Ross, 21, of Hinesburg, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and cited for driving with a criminally suspended driver’s license.
March 24 at 11:17 a.m., an agency was assisted with the service of a court-issued subpoena on Hillview Terrace.
March 24 at 5:25 p.m., officers responded to Kenyon Road in Richmond to assist Richmond police with a domestic dispute.
March 25 at 2:12 p.m., officers responded to Silver Street to investigate a reported assault.
