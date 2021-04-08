March 19 at 6:48 p.m., officers helped push a broken-down vehicle near Charlotte Road and Route 116.
March 20 at 8:06 p.m., someone called in reporting they’d heard gun shots around Place Road West. Officers found nothing.
March 21 at 10:29 a.m., an individual, who officers have connected with community outreach before, called to report seeing a suspicious individual walking around.
March 21 at 12:59 p.m., someone turned in a lost purse to the police department, dropping it off on the counter. Police determined the purse was related to a burglary in Monkton, so they turned it over to State Police as it was under their jurisdiction.
March 21 2:54 p.m., a Massachusetts man claimed, as he and his girlfriend were driving through Hinesburg in an RV, his girlfriend kicked him out of the vehicle and left with all of his belongings. Since neither the man nor his belongings nor his girlfriend were in Vermont anymore, police advised there isn’t much they could do — to find his belongings or to rescue him from Massachusetts.
March 21 at 5:05 p.m., officers assisted the Hinesburg Fire Department to find some older hikers who’d gotten lost on the Lewis Creek trails.
March 21 at 7:46 p.m., a resident at Richmond Road called police upset about their neighbor’s campfire, despite their being nothing illegal about the blaze.
March 21 at 10 p.m., police responded to an animal problem on Turkey Lane — a lost dog, not a lost turkey — who was quickly found and reunited with the owner.
March 22 at 3:14 p.m., a resident at Birchwood Drive found their mail on the ground instead of in their mailbox. Officers documented the incident to see if it becomes a pattern and suggested the resident talk to the post office.
March 22 at 6:13 p.m., while on patrol, an officer found a large brush fire abutting Richmond Road. The fire-starter did not have a burn permit, so the officer suggested dowsing the flames or acquire a permit. The fire was extinguished when the officer followed up.
March 22 at 7:03 p.m., a resident called police after getting into a fight with someone on Facebook. Police suggested blocking the user; if that didn’t work, they could assist with procuring a restraining order — what unfriending is called in real life.
March 23 at 9:28 a.m., officers accompanied an individual who was trespassed at Hillview Terrace, their former residence, to retrieve their belongings and move out.
March 24 at 3:14 p.m., most people learn the rules of sharing in preschool, but some neighbors at Richmond Road are new to the idea. One resident called police complaining about an ongoing dispute over a shared outdoor fire pit; this time, someone had smashed their cinderblock. Police advised that the dispute is under the landlord’s jurisdiction.
March 24 at 5:30 p.m., a resident at Sunset Lane West called to report a dog bite, which was reported to the town health officer. The owner and the bitten worked it out amongst themselves, clarifying that the dog was rabies-free.
March 25 at 8:09 a.m., police directed patrol at Route 116.
March 25 at 1:53 p.m., officers investigated an active juvenile incident.
March 25 at 2:51 p.m., a false alarm was tripped at a residence on Hawk Lane.
March 25 at 6:23 p.m., police directed patrol near the intersection of Richmond and North Road.
March 25 at 7:19 p.m., police pulled over Noah Lincoln, 31, of Hinesburg, for excessive speeding near the intersection of Route 116 and Billings Farm Road; he was arrested when the officer discovered Lincoln was also driving with a suspended license.
