Total incidents: 32
Traffic stops: 17
Arrests: 1
March 14 at 10:06 a.m., officers responded to a two-car motor crash on Pond Road.
March 14 at 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a single-car motor vehicle crash on Route 116.
March 14 at 12:45 p.m., A car off went off the road on Route 116.
March 15 at 8:42 a.m., officers responded to Texas Hill Road for a six-car vehicle pileup.
March 15 at 10:56 a.m., officers responded to a two-car motor crash on Sugar House Lane.
March 16 at 12:04 p.m., a temporary relief from abuse order was served on Route 116.
March 16 at 1:10 p.m., officers investigated the report of threatening behavior at Champlain Valley Union High School.
March 16 at 5:40 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Route 2A in St. George. The operator, Jason McCann, 41 of Essex, was cited with driving with a criminally suspended driver’s license.
March 17 at 10:23 a.m., an officer investigated suspicious activity on Silver Street.
March 17 at 11:50 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Fredric Way.
March 17 at 5:10 p.m., officers attempted to serve paperwork to a resident of St. George.
March 17 at 9:04 p.m., officers assisted South Burlington Police with attempting to locate an individual.
March 17 at 9:45 p.m., a person was assisted with a lockout on Commerce Street.
March 18 at 7:25 a.m., a person was assisted with fingerprinting for employment purposes.
