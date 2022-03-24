March 13 at 11:18 a.m., police assisted public safety agencies in Williston, blocking off Oak Hill Road while they put out a fire on that road.
March 13 at 8:18 p.m., an officer assisted someone with a broken-down car on Route 116 until it was able to be removed.
March 13 at 9:03 p.m., police assisted some parents with a juvenile problem on Richmond Road.
March 14 at 10:22 a.m., police assisted with another juvenile issue on Route 116.
March 14 at 11:07 a.m., police herded several out-of-control kids at Champlain Valley Union High School.
March 16 at 3:19 p.m., police assisted the high school after hearing of a student making threats at school.
March 17 at 12:02 p.m., officers attempted to serve a relief from abuse order to a resident on Route 116, but the person no longer lived in Hinesburg.
March 17 at 1:37 p.m., police worked on an active fraud investigation on Thistle Hill Road.
March 17 at 3:01 p.m., a single car crashed on Route 116, but no one was injured.
March 17 at 5:47 p.m., someone turned in a lost ID and it was returned to the owner. Two minutes later, someone turned in a lost wallet, sans ID, but it was not related to the earlier incident. It’s still unclaimed at the police station.
March 17 at 8:30 p.m., officers checked on the well-being of a youth on Richmond Road.
March 18 at 10:22 a.m., police worked on an active burglary investigation at Hillview Terrace.
March 18 at 7:20 p.m., officers gave some kids caught smokin’ Mary Jane in the parking lot of the high school court diversion paperwork.
March 18 at 8:31 p.m., a car was parked awkwardly on someone else’s private property on Texas Hill Road, but police determined it was due to the muddy road conditions, nothing suspicious.
March 19 7:42 a.m., a car got stuck in the mud while slogging through Swamp Road. Nothing ironic about that.
March 19 at 3:50 p.m., police worked on an active burglary investigation on Jourdan Street.
March 19 at 7:24 p.m., a loose dog rambling around Texas Hill Road was ushered back home.
March 19 at 10:13 p.m., another unfortunate car got stuck in the mud, this time on Lincoln Hill Road.
March 20 at 2:39 p.m., police assisted a citizen on Hollow Road.
March 20 at 7:23 p.m., someone reported a parked car blocking Burritt Road, but police found it was again due to Vermont’s beloved mud season.
