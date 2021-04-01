Total incidents: 21
March 12 at 10:41 a.m., police inspected a VIN.
March 12 at 1:20 p.m., police helped moderate two roommates fighting at their Hillview Terrace residence. One of them agreed to leave and stay elsewhere until they could work it out.
March 12 at 3:58 p.m., police arrested Terence Hart, 60, of Hinesburg on North Road, for violating a relief from abuse order and violating his conditions of release, as he was drunk and should’ve been north of North Road.
March 13 at 7:21 a.m., a vehicle skidded off the pavement at the intersection of Buckhill and Lavigne Hill Roads. The owner pushed it back on the road.
March 13 at 11:47 a.m., police checked on a juvenile who was having mental health issues, connecting the individual with services through CVU and the Howard Center.
March 13 at 11:57 a.m., a parked car was causing a traffic hazard on Lewis Creek Road but when officers arrived on scene, it had already gone.
March 14 at 9:18 p.m., the false alarm at Saint Jude’s church was tripped again, for the third week in a row. Maybe it’s a divine sign: the alarm system is broken.
March 15 at 7:32 a.m., police directed patrol near the intersection of Route 116 and North Road.
March 15 at 9:26 a.m., somebody called to report that they had hit a deer and a guard rail with their car. The deer survived and the driver called police for insurance purposes. The deer, unfortunately, did not have insurance.
March 15 at 10:24 a.m., a resident at Ledgewood Lane called to report a phone scam from Publisher’s Clearing House, claiming the resident had won buckets of money, which they had not.
March 15 at 11:10 a.m., police encountered a familiar face at North Road, allegedly drunk, violating his relief from abuse order and his conditions of release again. Officers arrested Terence Hart and added a restraining order. Second time’s the charm.
March 15 at 12:22 p.m., the tow truck removed a vehicle that had broken down near Route 116 and CVU Road.
March 15 at 3:40 p.m., police inspected a VIN.
March 15 at 7:04 p.m., police attempted to assist a woman experiencing some mental health problems after her family called in with concern. Before officers connected with her, the family advised the woman was fine.
March 16 at 12:13 a.m., the same family called police again, seeking help for the woman experiencing mental health issues. Officers talked to her for a while and advised Howard Center community outreach to intervene and find additional resources for the resident.
March 16 at 12:17 p.m., police inspected a VIN.
March 16 at 5:21 p.m., someone called to report a suspicious man walking around Leavensworth Road, but he disappeared when officers arrived.
March 17 at 12:50 p.m., police are investigating an identity theft case which is still active.
March 17 at 6:43 p.m., officers unlocked somebody’s car for them on Jourdan Street.
March 18 at 10:07 p.m., a big-boned truck got stuck driving on dirt roads in the Lincoln Hill and North Road area, which is posted with cautionary signs for mud season.
March 18 at 3 p.m., police served paperwork for the state attorney’s office.
