Total incidents: 54
Traffic stops: 34
Arrests: 0
June 7 at 11:53 a.m., police investigated a reported fraud.
June 7 at 5:40 p.m., court paperwork was served to a person on Route 116.
June 8 at 4:00 p.m., a person was assisted with fingerprinting for employment purposes.
June 9 at 4:20 p.m., an officer assisted a person on Timber Pond Road with a lockout.
June 9 at 5:10 p.m., officers investigated a motor vehicle complaint on Route 116.
June 10 at 4:45 p.m., officers investigated the report of damage to a motor vehicle on Route 116.
June 11 at 8:15 a.m., police investigated suspicious circumstances on Route 116.
June 11 at 7:20 p.m., police investigated reported property damage caused by a motor vehicle on Mechanicsville Road.
June 12 at 11:55 a.m., police investigated a late-reported assault.
