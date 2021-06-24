Total incidents: 52
June 4 at 12:36 a.m., an officer checked on a car parked in a weird area of Route 116, but no one was inside and nothing came of it.
June 4 at 10:07 a.m., someone turned in a lost wallet and the owner picked it up.
June 4 at 10:58 a.m., a single car crash occurred, possibly due to a medical issue, near the intersection of Shelburne Falls and Boutin roads, causing one fatality. The incident is still under active investigation.
June 4 at 12:41 p.m., police assisted on a medical call at North Road.
June 4 at 2:07 p.m., police conducted follow up regarding the fatal car crash.
June 4 at 4:25 p.m., a resident on North Road requested a trespass notice against one of their family members who they no longer wanted at their house.
June 4 at 5:32 p.m., police directed patrol at North Road.
June 4 at 9:29 p.m., someone called looking for information on how to handle a custodial dispute.
June 5 at 8:38 a.m., police investigated one of numerous reports of graffiti tagging on Commerce Street. The case is still under investigation.
June 5 at 1:24 p.m., a false alarm was tripped at CVU.
June 5 at 1:29 p.m., an officer pulled over a non-registered vehicle on Route 116. They issued a citation to driver Jodi Palmer, 44, for criminal driving with a suspended license and violating conditions of release.
June 5 at 2:01 p.m., police assisted on a medical call at Lavigne Hill Road.
June 5 at 7:28 p.m., police directed patrol at Place Road West.
June 5 at 7:37 p.m., an officer offered information on how to obtain relief from abuse orders or trespass orders after responding to a verbal dispute amongst family members on Charlotte Road.
June 5 at 8:58 p.m., Hinesburg Police assisted Shelburne Police with a mental health case.
June 6 at 1:31 p.m., two vehicles bent fenders near the intersection of Route 116 and Charlotte Road, causing minor crash damage but no injuries.
June 6 at 5:54 p.m., someone reported a car driving erratically near the intersection of Richmond and North roads, but officers could not locate it.
June 7 at 6:48 a.m., more graffiti was reported at Richmond Road, in what officers believe is part of the same vandalism case. The incidents are still under investigation.
June 7 at 7:46 a.m., a man reportedly driving erratically near the intersection of Route 116 and Silver Street was found to be cruising along just fine.
June 7 at 2:30 p.m., police referred a resident at Hillview Terrace to community outreach services.
June 7 at 2:37 p.m., a driver threw firecrackers out of their car window while driving down Route 116, someone reported. Officers did not locate the car.
June 7 at 3:10 p.m., someone walking in the crosswalk on Route 116 had a close encounter, not with the third kind, but with a touchy vehicle. The pedestrian was unharmed, save for a little fright; they did not recall a description of the vehicle.
June 7 at 4:58 p.m., a resident on Mechanicsville Road reported online fraud. The case is still under investigation.
June 8 at 7:31 a.m., police directed patrol near the intersection of Lewis Creek Road and Turkey Lane.
June 8 at 8:39 a.m., officers kept the peace while a resident picked up belongings from their ex-girlfriend’s house on Route 116.
June 8 at 9:37 a.m., someone reported cars speeding on Pond Brook Road at certain hours of the day, asking officers to increase patrols.
June 8 at 9:40 a.m., someone reported cars speeding on Lewis Creek Road as well and asked for increased patrols.
June 8 at 9:45 a.m., a resident on North Road reported someone took their car without permission and crashed it. The case is still under investigation.
June 8 at 1:30 p.m., police inspected a VIN number on Route 116.
June 8 at 3:33 p.m., police continued work on the same series of graffiti vandalism on Commerce Street.
June 9 at 7:17 a.m., police directed patrol on Pond Brook Road.
June 9 at 10:03 a.m., police continued work on the same series of graffiti vandalism on Commerce Street.
June 9 at 11:04 a.m., police and animal control visited Shadow Lane where they’d received complaints of off-leash dogs in the area, in an effort to educate folks about local ordinances.
June 9 at 12:03 p.m., a false alarm was tripped on Blueberry Hill.
June 9 at 11:43 a.m., how do you recycle batteries? Someone called police asking this very question. For others seeking this information, Chittenden Solid Waste District might have a better idea.
June 9 at 1:51 p.m., a tree fell in the middle of Swamp Road and was later removed.
June 9 at 1:54 p.m., a landlord called police, attempting to kick their tenant out of a house on North Road. Officers directed the landlord toward the civil process of eviction and VT Legal Aid.
June 9 at 3:47 p.m., police directed patrol near the intersection of North Road and Hayden Hill Road West.
June 10 at 8:51 a.m., police investigated another internet scam.
June 10 at 10:24 a.m., a resident on Bear Lane reported a suspicious car was parked in their driveway. Police checked on it and the driver moved along.
June 10 at 2:09 p.m., someone reported their phone lost on Silver Street.
June 10 at 2:42 p.m., a car with a loud exhaust revs and drives off early in the morning, a neighbor on Farmall Drive complained.
June 10 at 3:59 p.m., an owner caught their loose dog on Sherman Hollow Road.
June 10 at 7:03 p.m., someone reported receiving threatening text messages. The case is still under active investigation.
June 20 at 10:35 p.m., officers calmed a verbal family fight on North Road, separating the parties.
Note: The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
