Total incidents: 109
Traffic stops: 20
Arrests: 2
June 17 at 9:35 a.m., officers responded to a medical call on Pond Brook Road, where Toni Duba, 59, died unexpectedly at home, seemingly of natural causes.
June 28 at 12:00 p.m., an officer investigated a reported two-car motor vehicle crash on Route 116.
June 28 at 8:12 p.m., an officer investigated a reported traffic hazard on Mechanicsville Road.
June 29 at 3:45 p.m., officers responded to a single-car crash on Route 116.
July 1 at 9:30 a.m., officers responded to another single-car crash on Route 116.
July 1 at 9:45 a.m., an officer investigated a report of theft of property on Birchwood Drive.
July 4 at 11:32 a.m., officers investigated reports of a suspicious vehicle parked on Ballard’s Corner Road.
July 6 at 3:05 p.m., officers responded to a citizen dispute on Shadow Lane.
July 6 at 4:22 p.m., officers assisted Winooski police with the recovery of a stolen vehicle on Texas Hill Road.
July 7 at 3:30 p.m., officers investigated the report of an individual bit by a dog on Baldwin Road.
July 7 at 4:45 p.m., the report of a stray dog on Wile Street was investigated.
July 7 at 6:13 p.m., officers responded to a domestic dispute on North Road.
July 8 at 7:45 a.m., an officer assisted a citizen with questions concerning emergency services.
July 9 at 11:30 a.m., an officer assisted with a broken down vehicle on Route 116.
July 11 at 2:12 p.m. Jennifer Monness, 40 of Bristol, was taken into custody on a warrant for failure to appear to a court summons.
July 12 at 7:54 a.m., officers responded to a residence on North Road to assist first responders with a medical emergency.
July 13 at 7:21 a.m., officers responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash on Route 116.
July 13 at 11:25 a.m., officers responded to a business on Ballard’s Corner Road where two individuals were served trespass orders.
July 13 at 11:45 a.m., officers attempted to serve a temporary restraining order to an individual on Riggs Road.
July 13 at 2:25 p.m., an officer assisted with a traffic hazard on Pond Road.
July 13 at 4:56 p.m., on North Road, Terrance Hart, 62 of St. Albans, was arrested for violation of an abuse prevention order.
