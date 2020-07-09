Incidents: 26
June 26, 7:13 p.m., neighbors resumed a longstanding dispute over a property line between their homes on Mallard Pond Road. An officer determined that no crime had been committed but advised the neighbors to stay away from each other.
June 26, 8:08 p.m., a young man found bones near Champlain Valley Union High School and thought they might be human. An officer determined the bones were from a four-legged animal of some kind.
June 27, 3:05 p.m., police went to a home on Majestic Lane where someone was shooting. The people shooting were practicing gun safety and shooting into a hillside.
June 28, 8:14 a.m., officers went to help an elderly couple on Fern Road whose dog Honey had passed away in their living room. The veterinarian was closed, but one of the officers is married to a veterinarian, who had the proper facility to keep a deceased pet. The next morning the officer met the couple at the vet office to handle the remains.
June 28, 9:53 a.m., police went to help at Route 116 and Commerce Street where a horse had gotten out, but the horse had been corralled.
June 28, 4:54 p.m., police went to Route 116 and Hinesburg Hollow Road to see about a truck that had been reported speeding with people in the bed of the truck, but they couldn’t find the vehicle.
June 30, 5:41 p.m., officers went to a home on Jourdan Street where a family fight became physical. Carolyn Daigle, 53, was charged with domestic assault.
July 2, 3:51 p.m., officers tried to find a person who lives on Farmall Drive because of a complaint that he consistently revs his engine when leaving his house – at around 4 a.m. This is the third complaint police have received about this. They were unable to find the person.
July 2, 8:26 p.m., police stopped a driver on Route 116, for having no registration on the vehicle’s rear tag. They discovered the driver had a criminally suspended license, no front tag and the rear tag had been moved from another vehicle when this car was recently bought. William Russell, 31, of Shelburne, was charged for these violations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.