June 25 at 11:53 a.m., a mama bear was found stuck in a dumpster on Pond Road, with either her leg or her back severely injured. Hinesburg police assisted Vermont Fish and Wildlife who responded and were forced to put down the bear. Three cubs were found in a tree nearby, so Fish and Wildlife transported the babies to a rehabilitation center.
June 25 at 12:41 p.m., police are still investigating a case of appliances being illegally dumped off Lincoln Hill Road.
June 25 at 4:30 p.m., a Hinesburg resident was concerned she couldn’t find her elderly husband, but he was later located safe in South Burlington.
June 26 at 12:54 a.m., a 911 hang-up at Tyler Bridge Road turned out to be a domestic squabble involving a person experiencing a medical issue. Vermont State Police and Richmond Rescue responded and transported the person to the hospital.
June 27 at 8:30 a.m., two teens got into a physical fight at Champlain Valley Union High School during summer classes. The situation was resolved in the moment, with the student who allegedly attacked another being calmed and sent home. The student was cited into court the next day, charges pending.
June 27 at 7:30 p.m., a kiddo thought missing turned out to just be playing at a neighbor’s house on Lyman Meadows.
June 28 at 7 a.m., several bags of garbage and a mattress were found illegally dumped off Piette Road, but no identifying information could be gleaned from the refuse.
June 28 at 4:22 p.m., police located the owner of a dog who had slipped its collar and was running loose on Shelburne Falls Road.
June 29 at 8:15 a.m., a false alarm went off at CVU.
June 30 at 11:25 a.m., a 911 call from Richmond Road was an accident.
June 30 at 12:35 p.m., a reported domestic disturbance on Birchwood Drive turned out to be verbal only and no citations were issued.
June 30 at 4:30 p.m., police stood by during a final walkthrough for a property manager who had evicted an aggressive tenant.
July 1 at 8 p.m., police responded to the parking lot of Kinney Drugs for a call about someone living in their car. Turns out the person was just waiting for a ride, they’d been waiting all day, and they were in the process of moving, hence the pile of belongings.
July 2 at 8:12 p.m., police were called to Green Street for a report of a drunk person yelling but the call was cancelled before they arrived as the person had left the area.
