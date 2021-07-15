Total incidents: 42
June 25 at 8:56 a.m., police responded to a motor vehicle complaint at Route 116.
June 25 at 2:55 p.m., police reported a case of unsecure premises at Hillview Terrace.
June 25 at 7:54 p.m., someone reported a suspicious incident on Route 116.
June 26 at 5:08 p.m., officers responded to Ballards Corner Road for an animal problem.
June 26 at 5:22 p.m., officers responded to Route 116 for an animal problem.
June 26 at 6:15 p.m., an officer patrolled Silver Street and Lewis Creek Road.
June 26 at 9:48 p.m., police investigated a traffic offense at Route 116.
June 26 at 10:43 p.m., police checked on the welfare of a resident at Pond Road.
June 27 at 4:39 a.m., a vehicle crash occurred at Route 116 and Silver Street.
June 27 at 10:54 a.m., an officer assisted a citizen at Texas Hill Road.
June 27 at 1:25 p.m., police assisted another agency on Route 116.
June 27 at 3:55 p.m., officers assisted with a motor vehicle complaint at Route 116.
June 27 at 4:34 p.m., police assisted another agency at Route 116.
June 27 at 6:32 p.m., police assisted a citizen at North Road.
June 27 at 8:16 p.m., an officer patrolled Mechanicsville Road.
June 28 at 9:01 a.m., officers trespassed someone on Texas Hill Road.
June 28 at 11:52 a.m., officers trespassed someone again on Texas Hill Road.
June 28 at 12:21 p.m., police investigated a case of vandalism on Commerce Street.
June 28 at 2:56 p.m., police inspected a VIN number on Route 116.
June 28 at 5:26 p.m., police assisted a citizen on Route 116.
June 28 at 10:12 p.m., an officer patrolled Mechanicsville Road.
June 29 at 7:46 a.m., an officer patrolled Texas Hill Road.
June 29 at 10:46 a.m., officers assisted with a reported traffic hazard on Richmond Road.
June 29 at 11:20 a.m., police mediated a citizen dispute at Route 116.
June 29 at 12:01 p.m., police assisted a citizen on Route 116.
June 29 at 4:57 p.m., police investigated another case of vandalism at Commerce Street.
June 29 at 8:02 p.m., police reported a traffic offense at Commerce Street and Mechanicsville Road.
June 29 at 9:59 p.m., an officer patrolled Mechanicsville Road.
June 30 at 8:36 a.m., an alarm was tripped on Ballards Corner Road.
June 30 at 10:39 a.m., officers responded to Richmond Road for a reported animal problem.
June 30 at 10:40 a.m., police assisted another agency on Route 116.
June 30 at 2:02 p.m., police inspected a VIN number at Route 116.
June 30 at 5:55 p.m., police reported a case of found property at Route 116.
June 30 at 6:15 p.m., police assisted another agency at Lyman Meadow.
June 30 at 6:56 p.m., police reported a case of found property at Route 116.
June 30 at 10:18 p.m., officers investigated a suspicious incident at Sunset Lane West.
July 1 at 8:53 a.m., an alarm was tripped on CVU Road.
July 1 at 2:10 a.m., an alarm was tripped on Ballards Corner Road.
July 1 at 5 p.m., an officer patrolled Route 116 and Clinton Street.
Note: The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
