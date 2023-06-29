Arrests: 1
Traffic Stops: 12
June 20 at 7:30 a.m., an alarm on Commerce Street was investigated.
June 21 at 8:13 p.m., officers assisted first responders with a medical emergency on Buck Hill Road.
June 22 at 1:40 p.m., a 911 hang-up on Forests Edge Road was investigated.
June 22 at 2:00 p.m., an officer investigated an animal complaint on Commerce Street.
June 23 at 12:09 p.m., a fraud was investigated.
June 23 at 7:00 p.m., a citizen was assisted with a lockout on North Road.
June 24 at 9:21 a.m., an alarm at Champlain Valley Union was investigated.
June 24 at 10:23 a.m., an officer responded to Green Street where Whitney Williams, 35 of Hinesburg, was cited for viiolating a relief from abuse order.
June 24 at 10:45 a.m., a 911 hang-up on Weed Road.
June 25 at 6:30 a.m., the theft of a motor vehicle on Hillview Terrace was investigated.
June 25 at 9:25 a.m., an officer assisted first responders with a medical emergency at CVU.
June 25 at 11:35 a.m., another alarm activation at CVU.
