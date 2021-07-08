June 18 at 7:07 a.m., officers assisted Hinesburg Fire to check on a car on Route 116, with some mechanical issues causing smoke.
June 18 at 9:24 a.m., an officer unlocked a driver’s car for them on Lyman Meadow.
June 18 at 4:16 p.m., an officer unlocked a driver’s car for them on Commerce Street.
June 18 at 5:36 p.m., police directed patrol on Lewis Creek Road.
June 19 at 8:15 p.m., someone driving near Route 116 and Place Road West reportedly threw something out their window, causing the windshield of an oncoming car to break. The case is still active, pending more information.
June 18 at 8:25 p.m., officers did not locate the source of a large boom that a resident of Hillview Terrace reportedly heard.
June 18 at 10:15 p.m., a false alarm was tripped on Commerce Street.
June 19 at 12:17 p.m., two vehicles crashed on Route 116, causing vehicle damage.
June 19 at 5:04 p.m., officers assisted Williston Police looking for a car that had sped off the scene of an accident in Williston.
June 19 at 6 p.m., officers contacted a Hinesburg resident whose lost keys had been found in Williston, on behalf of the neighboring agency.
June 19 at 6:19 p.m., police found that someone reportedly walking around in their underwear on Kailey’s Way was actually wearing running shorts.
June 19 at 10:17 p.m., officers on patrol did not locate any drag racers around Richmond and Magee Hill Road, despite reports.
June 19 at 11:34 p.m., police assisted with a medical call.
June 19 at 11:44 p.m., some suspicious people were reportedly hanging around the parking lot of CVU, but officers did not find anything when they checked the area.
June 21 at 12:43 a.m., officers responded to Kinney Drugs off Route 116 for a potential dispute between two people, but everyone was gone upon arrival.
June 21 at 12:21 p.m., officers worked with construction near CVU Road and Route 116 to make the traffic directions clearer to drivers.
June 21 at 10:26 p.m., police directed patrol at Mechanicsville Road.
June 21 at 11:55 p.m., a tree in the middle of Richmond and North Roads was removed.
June 22 at 8:16 a.m., police directed patrol on Lewis Creek Road and Turkey Lane.
June 22 at 10:06 a.m., police notified Fish and Game about a dead deer found near Silver Street.
June 22 at 10:13 a.m., police directed patrol on Turkey Lane.
June 22 at 12:35 p.m., a two-car crash with minor damage and no injuries near Ballards Corner and Shelburne Falls Roads was late reported to police.
June 22 at 7:16 p.m., someone accidentally dialed 911 on Aube Ridge Road.
June 22 at 7:36 p.m., officers located some juveniles in Hinesburg Village Cemetery, talked to them and sent them on their way.
June 22 at 9:27 p.m., a resident reported windshield damage possibly from a BB gun. The case is still under investigation.
June 22 at 10:20 p.m., police directed patrol at the Hinesburg Village Cemetery.
June 23 at 12:54 a.m., police responded to an ongoing dispute between an ex-couple on North Road.
June 23 at 9:34 a.m., police inspected a VIN on Route 116.
June 23 at 9:51 a.m., an air pump was stolen from outside the Jiffey Mart on Ballards Corner Road. The case is still active.
June 23 at 4:25 p.m., a reportedly missing dog found its way back home.
June 24 at 7:17 a.m., police directed patrol on Lewis Creek Road.
June 24 at 7:52 a.m., some glass windows of various businesses at the shopping center on Mechanicsville Road were broken, perhaps by a BB gun. The case is still active.
June 24 at 9:10 a.m., officers assisted someone looking for information on how to obtain a relief from abuse order in an attempt to protect some children.
June 24 at 9:43 a.m., an officer cleaned up some needles found near Kaliyuga Way and Gilman Road.
June 24 at 1:10 p.m., an officer unlocked a driver’s car for them on Route 116.
June 24 at 5:52 p.m., officers responded to a house on Farmall Drive after residents reported someone had rung their doorbell for 45 minutes straight. Police found that the mysterious ringing noise was not coming from a doorbell, but from a dying smoke detector battery.
June 24 at 6:54 p.m., police found a business on Commerce Street was unlocked by accident. They contacted the owner who locked up.
June 24 at 8:14 p.m., officers conducted a foot patrol of Mechanicsville Road.
June 24 at 9:21 p.m., one of the businesses whose windows were broken in the earlier BB gun incident on Mechanicsville Road reported damage to police.
June 25 at 7:53 a.m., officers located some kids with BB guns on Route 116. The case is still under investigation.
Note: The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
