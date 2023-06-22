Total incidents: 56
Traffic stops:16
Arrests: 0
June 13 at 5:10 p.m., court paperwork was served to a resident on Green Street.
June 14 at 8:23 a.m., a welfare check was conducted on Ballard’s Corner Road.
June 14 at 6:50 p.m., officers assisted Hinesburg Fire Department with a medical emergency on Tyler Bridge Road.
June 15 at 10:45 a.m., an officer assisted Hinesburg Fire with a medical emergency on Route 116.
June 15 at 1:35 p.m., suspicious circumstances on Route 116 were investigated.
June 15 at 5:25 p.m., a violation of a court order on Green Street was investigated.
June 16 at 7:58 a.m., an alarm activation at Champlain Valley Union High School was investigated.
June 16 at 8:23 a.m., officers responded to Hidden Pasture for a domestic dispute.
June 16 at 12:15 p.m., suspicious circumstances on Commerce Street were investigated.
June 16 at 12:20 p.m., a disabled vehicle on Mechanicsville Road.
June 16 at 3:30 p.m., found property was turned into police and later returned to the owner.
June 16 at 4:53 p.m., officers responded to Lyman Meadows for a dispute.
June 16 at 7:23 p.m., a person on Route 116 was assisted with a lockout.
June 17 at 9:11 a.m., officers assisted Hinesburg Fire with a medical emergency on Fern Road.
June 17 at 9:33 a.m., suspicious activity on Birchwood Drive was investigated.
June 17 at 9:35 a.m., officers responded to a medical emergency on Pond Brook Road, where officers found a dead person.
June 17 at 12:30 p.m., a loose dog was reported to police; the owner was later located.
June 17 at 2:08 p.m., suspicious activity on Ballard’s Corner Road was investigated.
June 17 at 2:20 p.m., suspicious activity on Hawk Lane.
June 17 at 2:27 p.m., a welfare check on Gilman Road was conducted.
June 19 at 6:12 p.m., officers responded to a residential burglary alarm activation on Baldwin Road.
June 19 at 10:40 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Route 116.
