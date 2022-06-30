June 13 at 10:35 a.m., a driver crashed near the intersection of Pond Road and Place Road East after experiencing a medical emergency while at the wheel. Police responded and found the driver still in distress, so EMS was called to transport them to the hospital.
June 13 at 1 p.m., someone reported that earlier that day, a truck driver backed into the ice machine at Jiffy Mart then left the scene. However, surveillance footage and the name of a company emblazoned on the truck tipped off the store manager as to who was driving. Police said that the driver was contacted, and both parties agreed to work out the issue.
June 13 at 5:15 p.m., a loose dog turned into the police station was reunited with its owner a couple hours later.
June 14 at 1 p.m., police connected a man having a mental health issue on Buck Hill Road with some members of the Howard Center community outreach team.
June 15 at 4:30 p.m., a structure fire at a house on CB Road off Lincoln Hill Road left the home completely burned despite the Hinesburg Fire Department’s efforts. A dog died in the blaze, but no one else was hurt as the residents were not home. Police assisted with traffic control.
June 17 at 5:25 p.m., a road rage incident near Commerce Street led two drivers to pull into the Mobil station over the dispute, but the aggressor left before police arrived and they were not able to locate them.
June 17 at 6:30 p.m., police helped mediate a verbal fight over a custody issue between two people on North Road.
June 17 at 8:30 p.m., an individual who appeared to be intoxicated while shopping at Kinney Drugs was issued a trespass notice.
June 21 at 7:35 a.m., a single car was involved in a crash on Silver Street. Police did not have further information on the welfare of the driver as of press time.
June 21 at 10:45 a.m., two family members on Lake Street agreed to separate following a report they’d been shoving and yelling at each other, police said.
June 21 at 1 p.m., a house guest was no longer welcome on Birchwood Drive but did not have a way to leave, prompting a verbal fight between guest and resident, police reported. They responded to the scene and stayed until the house guest was able to find a ride.
June 21 at 7:30 p.m., an officer looking for speeders noticed a car approaching slowly — very slowly — then saw the driver jump out and start pushing the car. The officer ran over to help push the car, which had run out of gas, to the side of the road and gave the driver a lift to the nearby auto shop for a refill.
June 21 at 8:30 p.m., police are still investigating a physical fight that broke out between neighbors on Jourdan Street. No one needed medical attention.
June 22 at 8 a.m., a false alarm went off at Champlain Valley Union High School.
