Total incidents: 32
June 12, 2:43 a.m., a single car accident occurred at Richmond and Pond Brook roads. The driver wasn’t there. They had apparently walked to a friend’s house to get a tow truck to move the car.
June 12, 6:57 a.m., an officer estimated he arrived at the scene about 5 minutes after a deer was struck and killed by a vehicle. The driver had left the scene. The officer contacted Vermont Fish and Wildlife, who gave it to a local person’s freezer.
June 12, 2:08 p.m., police went to the Community Bank at Ballards Corner where the bank’s daily maintenance test had been left on, alarming police, employees and customers.
June 12, 6:48 p.m., a car backed into another vehicle leaving a parking spot. Someone followed the car out of the parking lot and called 911. Police charged the driver, Heather Wiles, 42, of Hinesburg, with driving under the influence.
June 13, 9:58 a.m., two cars crashed head-on at Route 116 and Gilman Road. Although there were injuries and St. Michael’s Rescue responded, no one was transported.
June 13, 9:45 p.m., fireworks were reported on North Road but an officer could not find any.
June 15, 6:08 p.m., two cars crashed at Route 116 and Charlotte Road. Police called the Hinesburg Fire Department because there was fluid on the ground, but it turned out to not be flammable.
June 17, 6:50 a.m., police received a report of multiple pigs on Shelburne Falls Road. A group of pigs is called a drift of pigs, appropriate because when an officer arrived, they had drifted off and could not be found. This is a mystery to Hinesburg Police because they can’t think of anyone who raises pigs in that area.
June 17, 1:03 p.m., dogs had been reportedly left in a car at Farmall Drive. When police arrived, the car was running with the air conditioning on.
June 17, 8:07 p.m., a large brush fire was reported at Pond Brook and Richmond roads. Police found a small backyard campfire.
June 17, 9:31 p.m., a loud argument was reported at North Road and Hayden Hill Road West. Upon arrival officers found a home with its TV playing loudly.
June 18, 7:49 a.m., a truck broke down at the intersection of Route 116 and Charlotte Road in front of Lantman’s Market. Police directed traffic until the problem could be resolved.
June 18, 7:46 p.m., police went to Richmond Road to check on reports of someone shooting. They found that the shooters were shooting in a safe direction with a proper backdrop.
