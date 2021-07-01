Total incidents: 35
June 11 at 4:13 p.m., officers assisted state police with a domestic assault case in Charlotte.
June 11 at 4:23 p.m., a resident at Hillview Terrace with some mental health issues got hooked up with community outreach.
June 11 at 4:46 p.m., a car pulled off the road near Silver Street and Route 116, but pulled off a little too far and got stuck. There were no injuries.
June 11 at 4:46 p.m., a dog bit a hiker on Russell Trails. The case is still active.
June 12 at 3:20 p.m., Jiffy Mart on Ballards Corner Road requested police trespass a former employee from entering the store.
June 12 at 8:16 p.m., officers responded to a residence near Hayden Hill Road East and Texas Hill Road for a possible fight but found the people not fighting — just being loud.
June 13 at 7:25 p.m., officers responded to the Hinesburg Community School playground, where a 3-year-old child had showed up alone. Police identified and contacted the child’s family who retrieved her. The Department of Children and Families was notified.
June 14 at 8:55 a.m., investigation into the same graffiti tagging case from last week continued.
June 14 at 12:23 p.m., officers removed debris from the middle of Mechanicsville and CVU Roads.
June 14 at 3:29 p.m., officers assisted a resident at Hillview Terrace with a mental health call.
June 14 at 3:49 p.m., someone complained of a barking dog on Farmall Drive.
June 14 at 6:24 p.m., officers assisted Shelburne Police with a domestic assault case.
June 14 at 8:26 p.m., officers mediated a verbal family fight on Hollow Road, separating the parties.
June 15 at 1:06 p.m., officers passed on a complaint regarding a dog fight on Texas Hill Road to the town health officer.
June 15 at 3:01 p.m., a resident on Silver Street believes their security lights were possibly shot out by a BB gun.
June 15 at 4:15 p.m., a car hit and killed a dog near Hillview Terrace and Birchwood. The case is still active.
June 16 at 1:18 p.m., a caller felt threatened by statements their neighbor made. The case is still active.
June 14 at 3 p.m., a theft was reported at Kinney Drugs.
June 16 at 6:16 p.m., a resident on Pond Road kept finding garbage in their front yard. Animals rifling through their neighbor’s trash are the likely litterers, prompting police to request the residents secure their garbage a little better.
June 16 at 7:08 p.m., police assisted the town health officer in follow up with a dog bite complaint on Texas Hill Road.
June at 10:46 p.m., a resident asked police to contact their family member, who they hadn’t heard from. Police did not locate the individual at their residence on Wile Street, but heard promising information from another town to follow up on.
June 17 at 11:59 p.m., officers assisted State Police to collect needles found on the side of the road in Monkton.
June 17 at 2:04 p.m., police unlocked a car for the driver on Commerce Street.
June 17 at 2:14 p.m., two cars crashed on Route 116, causing damage but no injuries.
June 17 at 6:48 p.m., police directed patrol at Lewis Creek Road.
