July 4 at 9:50 a.m., a 911 hang-up on Forest Hedge Road was due to a defunct landline.
July 4 at about 1 p.m., a report of a person picking up what resembled a gun off the ground near the Hinesburg Community School playground turned out to be a teen boy handling an air soft gun. Police explained that the teen had left school to play with air soft guns with his friends but had forgotten something at the school, returning to fetch it and forgetting the toy gun was with him. Police talked to the youngsters about gun safety and reported that they were “very receptive.”
July 4 at 8:30 p.m., while out monitoring fireworks, police patrolled the Hinesburg Community School where they wrote up a juvenile for possessing and consuming alcohol. The juvenile was issued court diversion paperwork.
July 5 at 10:15 a.m., a resident on Rigg’s Road accidentally dialed 911.
July 5 at 6:15 p.m., staff at the Mobil and Aubuchon on Commerce Street separately made reports about the same individual, who perhaps had some mental health issues and was allegedly harassing customers and staff. Police arrived, determined that the person was not a threat, nor had they harmed anyone, and waited until they got a ride.
July 6 at 2 p.m., police checked the well-being of a resident on North Road to find them at home and doing just fine.
July 6 at 5:15 p.m., police assisted medical personnel on Green Street who were transporting to the hospital an individual who, in the past, has been aggressive toward first responders. There were no incidents.
July 7 at 11:55 a.m., a false alarm went off at Champlain Valley Union High School.
July 7 at 5:25 p.m., a resident of North Road was served relief from abuse paperwork.
July 9 at 12:45 p.m., a false alarm went off at a residence on Farmall Drive.
July 9 at 5 p.m., the manager of Kinney Drugs on Route 116 reported someone in the store appeared to be “out of it and confused,” perhaps intoxicated or struggling with some mental health issues, but the person had left the scene by the time police arrived. State police picked up the case.
July 10 at 10 p.m., a three-car crash on North Road left two people injured and needing hospitalization. Police reported that the first car had broken down and while the occupants were attempting to get it back onto the roadway, a passing car hit one of the individuals, then was struck by a third car.
