Incidents: 27
July 31, 7:30 a.m.: An ongoing dispute between a man who owns a vegetable stand and another was mediated by police who told them to — leaf — each other alone.
July 31, 7:44 p.m.: A fire alarm at an apartment on Kelleys Field Road turned out to be false.
Aug. 1, 9:29 a.m.: A parent called police about their teenager who was driving from Burlington to Champlain Valley Union High School and had gotten lost. An officer checked, and the juvenile had reached the school safely.
Aug. 1, 9:30 a.m.: Neighbors on Birchwood Drive got into a “petty” argument when one threatened to let his dog out while their neighbor was looking for their cat. An officer told the cat owner they could not go on their neighbor’s property to hunt for the missing feline. The cat was found without trespassing.
Aug. 2, 8:37 a.m.: Someone close to the Starksboro-Hinesburg town line complained about a neighbor who was target shooting. Police determined the shooting was being done safely.
Aug. 2, 10:38 a.m.: A resident called police to report finding hypodermic needles in a pull-off area on Hollow Road. An officer disposed of the needles.
Aug. 2, 7:41 p.m.: Police checked an abandoned house on Hollow Road where there had been trespassing to make sure nothing was taken.
Aug. 4, 7:52 p.m.: Staff coming in to work at Papa Nick’s Restaurant and Pizza set off the alarm accidentally.
Aug. 4, 1:57 p.m.: Calling Granny Clampett — A caller reported a vehicle traveling toward Hinesburg with a male sitting on the roof. An officer couldn’t find the vehicle.
Aug. 4, 10:19 p.m.: The first of several calls came into the police department reporting trees that had fallen in roads during the storm that night including Gilman Road and Birdie Drive, Charlotte Road and Leavensworth Road, and Silver Street.
Aug. 5, 9:56 a.m.: Neighbors reported a vehicle had been parked on the side of the road for several days in the area of Charlotte and Leavensworth roads. The vehicle was removed.
Aug. 5, 10:27 a.m.: Hinesburg Police went to the area of Pond Road and Route 116 where two mini white horses were horsing around as Shelburne Police worked to corral them. Hinesburg Police come to such incidents prepared. They get so many calls to corral escaped horses that several years ago someone donated lead ropes and halters to carry in their cruisers. The combined police efforts managed to herd the horses into a fenced in area where their owner could get them.
Aug. 5, 12:48 p.m.: Police monitored a tree that had fallen on power lines until it was taken care of by Green Mountain Power.
Aug. 6, 12:41 p.m.: A vehicle backed into another at the Hinesburg Mobil gas pumps causing minor damage.
Aug. 6, 3:08 p.m.: A vehicle rear-ended another waiting in traffic at Shelburne Falls Road caused by the road construction on Route 116.
Aug. 6, 3:52 p.m.: A vehicle traveling south on Route 116 was hit by an approaching vehicle when it tried to turn left onto North Road.
Aug. 6, 4:40 p.m.: Staff entering Champlain Valley High School set off a burglar alarm.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.