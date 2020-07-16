Incidents: 34
July 3, 2:23 p.m.: A 20-year-old man who had taken his parents’ car without their permission for what police called “joy riding” crashed on Gilman Road. Police said he was driving too fast, skidding sideways before leaving the road. He flipped twice and ended up with the Pontiac G6 Sedan upside down. The car was totaled, but he was unhurt. One thing he did right was wearing his seatbelt. He was ticketed for speeding, driving in the lane of oncoming traffic and driving without a license. He will have to pay for culvert pipe whose end was crushed, among other costs.
July 4, 4:27 p.m.: Police went to a Hillview Terrace home for a dispute between neighbors about a vehicle one had left parked in the road. By the time an officer arrived they had worked it out.
July 5, 9:49 a.m.: Police arrested a 29-year-old Michael T. Lyman on Shelburne Falls Road for domestic assault after he pushed a family member down then shoved another over a kitchen counter in a dispute about housing. Lyman did at least $2,400 damage to the home. He had been drinking that morning, police said. He was released on the condition that he not return to the alleged victims’ home, vehicles or jobs.
July 6, 9:17 a.m.: Diners eating outside at Parkside Café were startled by a cat that jumped down from the second story. The police helped find the cat’s owner and made sure the way the cat’s means of escape – pushing through the sealing next to a window air conditioner – was sealed.
July 6, 10:31 a.m.: An officer removed a dead snapping turtle, run over at the intersection of Route 116 and Mechanicsville Road.
July 6, 1:45 p.m.: A complaint came in about someone from Winooski who had made a potentially criminal sexual comment on Facebook about someone from Hinesburg. The case was turned over to the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigation, which handles investigations of sex crimes.
July 7, 6:38 a.m.: A man found a deer that had been hit by a car and wanted to know if he could harvest it. Fish and Game was contacted, and they approved the request.
July 7, 11:25 a.m.: A tenant on Kelleys Field Road suspected the landlord had entered without permission. The landlord and the maintenance crew both signed statements claiming they had not entered the apartment.
July 7, 12:19 p.m.: Two loose pit bulls romping in the intersection of Pond and CVU roads were lured into a police cruiser by an officer with treats. The phone number on one of the tags did not work, so he took the dogs to the animal control officer.
July 7, 5:55 p.m.: A caller reported someone doing drugs at Hinesburg Elementary School. When an officer arrived, the complainant had left and no one was using drugs, although one of them had smoked a cigarette.
July 9, 11:48 p.m.: An officer took an orphaned possum found on Ledgewood Lane to an animal rescue expert in Middlebury.
