Total incidents: 33
Traffic Stops: 2
Arrests: 0
July 25 at 9:35 a.m., an officer responded to a dispute on Route 116.
July 25 at 3 p.m., a dog bite was reported.
July 25 at 3:58 p.m., an officer spoke with a resident on Texas Hill Road who reported being harassed.
July 25 at 7:22 p.m., suspicious activity on Richmond Road was investigated.
July 25 at 10:22 p.m., an alarm activated on Commerce Street.
July 26 at 4:35 p.m., a welfare check on Shelburne Falls Road was conducted.
July 28 at 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Baldwin Road.
July 28 at 10:50 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 116.
July 28 at 5:25 p.m., officers responded to a domestic dispute on Place Road West.
July 28 at 9:40 p.m., an officer responded to a single-motor vehicle crash on Silver Street.
July 29 at 11:59 a.m., officers investigated a dead eagle located on Route 116.
July 31 at 10:30 p.m., officers investigated suspicious activity on Ballard’s Corner Road.
