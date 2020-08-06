Incidents: 24
July 24, 1:06 p.m.: A flat-bed trailer truck broke down in the middle of Silver Street on a blind hill. Police directed traffic until the truck was towed.
July 24, 11:20 p.m.: A caller reported possible gun shots in the area of Birchwood Drive, but when police arrived there were no more shots or any evidence of fireworks.
July 25, 10:20 a.m.: A caller reported dogs had been left in a vehicle parked near Parkside Café, but when police arrived the vehicle was gone.
July 25, 4:22 p.m.: Hinesburg Police went to direct traffic until state police arrived on Hinesburg Road about a quarter-mile east of Mt. Philo Road in East Charlotte where a motorist had broken down. After the vehicle was moved, Hinesburg Police gave the driver a ride home.
July 26, 11:16 a.m.: A resident of apartments on Kelleys Field Road told police they believed a neighbor had damaged flowers in their garden.
July 27, 11:04 a.m.: A flagger working the construction at Route 116 and CVU Road told police they had been assaulted by a truck driver in the construction area. Both people gave statements to police. One side said the dispute was because they believed they had been kept in traffic for too long. The other side said the dispute was over a woman. The incident is under investigation.
July 27, 8:30 p.m.: A rabid skunk was reported on Hillview Terrace, but when police arrived it was gone.
July 28, 2:18 p.m.: People were reported to be parking in the road on Route 116 near North Road where people were putting up crosses memorializing two people killed when their vehicle hit a utility pole on July 25. Everyone had left when police arrived.
July 29, 7:42 a.m.: A driver came to the Hinesburg Police Department to report that an hour earlier a driver had followed them too closely in Bristol and Vergennes. They could not remember the make or year of the vehicle and were not sure what color it was although it might have been a light color. The offending driver has not been found.
July 29, 12:35 p.m.: A caller reported someone was smoking marijuana in a vehicle at the Hinesburg Mobil station, but when police arrived the person was not smoking marijuana.
July 30, 2:03 p.m.: Police stayed with two children until a family friend arrived after their parent was transported by ambulance.
July 30, 8:36 p.m.: An officer directing traffic at the construction at Route 116 and CVU Road reported a driver who was not following instructions. Officers are following up with the Department of Motor Vehicles about other complaints about this driver.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
