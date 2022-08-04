July 24 at 12:05 p.m., a false alarm went off at Champlain Valley Union High School.
July 26 at 6:45 p.m., an officer found a runaway juvenile and helped them deal with some issues before returning them to Birchwood Drive.
July 27 at 6:45 a.m., another false alarm went off at CVU.
July 27 at 1 p.m., an officer assisted Hinesburg Fire and rescue personnel responding to a single car crash that occurred in St. George. State Police took care of the crash report, so Hinesburg Police did not have further information on damage or injuries.
July 27 at 6:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a family fight on Richmond Road, but the apparent aggressor was gone by the time they arrived. Police checked in with the family and later patrolled the area, but nothing came of it.
July 29 at 6:25 p.m., officers assisted rescue personnel getting an individual on North Road to the hospital.
July 31 at 7:10 a.m., another false alarm went off at CVU.
Aug. 1 at 1:30 p.m., two cars bended fenders in the Lantman’s parking lot but no one was injured.
