Total incidents: 33
July 2 at 10:12 a.m., police responded to a suspicious incident on North Road.
July 2 at 2:10 p.m., officers assisted with a traffic hazard near Route 116 and Charlotte Road.
July 3 at 5:09 p.m., police assisted someone with a lockout on Route 116.
July 3 at 5:46 p.m., someone on Baldwin Drive called 911 then hung up.
July 4 at 11:37 a.m., officers patrolled Route 116.
July 4 at 1:16 p.m., officers monitored a property on Silver Street.
July 4 at 7:11 p.m., police investigated a reported theft on Ballards Corner Road.
July 4 at 9:09 p.m., an officer assisted a citizen on Route 116.
July 4 at 9:55 p.m., Happy very belated 4th of July! Fireworks were present at the town’s celebration.
July 5 at 10:56 a.m., police assisted with a reported juvenile problem on Village Heights Road.
July 5 at 8:38 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Birchwood Drive.
July 5 at 8:54 p.m., an officer patrolled Mechanicsville Road.
July 5 at 10:40 p.m., police mediated a citizen dispute on Birchwood Drive.
July 6 at 10:42 a.m., police assisted with a downed power line on Sunset Lane West.
July 6 at 12:04 p.m., an officer patrolled Mechanicsville Road.
July 6 at 12:20 p.m., police assisted with a motor vehicle complaint on Old Route 116.
July 6 at 1:32 p.m., police assisted with another motor vehicle complaint, this time on regular Route 116.
July 6 at 5:08 p.m., police investigated a suspicious incident near the intersection of North and Beacher Hill roads.
July 6 at 6:12 p.m., police assisted with a motor vehicle complaint near the intersection of North and Observatory roads.
July 6 at 10:06 p.m., an officer patrolled Mechanicsville Road.
July 6 at 10:23 p.m., police mediated a dispute between citizens on Friendship Lane. That writes itself.
July 7 at 12:19 a.m., Hinesburg police assisted another agency at Hillview Terrace.
July 7 at 6:48 a.m., police mediated another citizen dispute on Friendship Lane.
July 7 at 9:13 a.m., police monitored a property on Mechanicsville Road.
July 7 at 9:21 a.m., a case of vandalism on Route 116 was reported.
July 7 at 10:05 a.m., officers assisted a citizen at Hillview Terrace.
July 7 at 4:02 p.m., police mediated a citizen dispute on North Road.
July 7 at 6:07 p.m., an alarm was tripped on CVU Road.
July 8 at 3:07 p.m., police assisted with a motor vehicle complaint near the intersection of Charlotte Road and Route 116.
July 8 at 5:25 p.m., officers assisted a citizen on Pond Brook Road.
July 8 at 8:54 p.m., someone called 911 then hung up on Sunset Lane West.
July 8 at 11:30 p.m., police investigated a suspicious incident on Pond Road.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
