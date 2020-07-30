Incidents: 21
July 17, 12:57 p.m.: A mail delivery person lost their thrill on Blueberry Hill when they hit a parked Volvo 2007. The damage was minor.
July 17, 9:56 p.m.: Hinesburg Police helped Shelburne Police, directing traffic at the scene of a car accident on Shelburne Road near the Shelburne Museum for a short time until Shelburne Police took over.
July 18, 6:35 p.m.: A broken-down vehicle towed.
July 18, 9:56 p.m.: A Hillview Terrace resident called to say they had heard a gunshot. Officers investigated but found nothing.
July 19, 2:56 p.m.: A Lantman’s Market employee notified police about complaints they had heard about mask-wearing requirements. So far there have been no major problems.
July 19, 6:51 p.m.: Holy moley! Visiting priests at St. Jude Catholic Church accidentally set off an alarm.
July 20, 9:08 a.m.: Neighbors on Southwind Road were concerned about a vehicle they thought looked suspicious. When police arrived the vehicle was gone.
July 20, 1:30 p.m.: A tractor-trailer was reported for being parked on Richmond Road. It was gone when police arrived.
July 20, 4:34 p.m.: A person living on Route 116 and another walking past yelled at each other. The pedestrian was gone when police arrived.
July 23, 8:16 a.m.: Police helped a tractor-trailer that had driven up Place Road, despite signs warning not to drive tractor-trailers there. This has happened before, because GPS recommends this as a route to Iroquois Manufacturing, but it is not. Once drivers realize they should have heeded the signs they are in a bad place to turn around.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
