July 11 at 2:45 p.m., officers picked up and properly disposed of some hypodermic needles found scattered on Ballards Corner Road.
July 12 at 11:30 a.m., an individual known to police was allegedly harassing people on Commerce Street, and possibly suffering a mental health crisis. An officer contacted the parent of the individual and the two worked together to get them into a better situation.
July 12, a resident turned in a late crash report for an incident that had occurred on July 7 around 3 p.m., when a car on Shelburne Falls Road tried to pass a car making a left turn, realized the car was waiting for oncoming traffic to pass, swerved to avoid oncoming traffic and crashed into the idling car. No one was injured but the vehicle damage was significant, police said.
July 12 at 1 p.m., an older resident reported they’d been defrauded through use of the Cash App, an electronic money sending service. He said he wasn’t aware until the bank called him that at least 13 or 14 different withdrawals in small amounts had occurred. Police said fraudsters of this type often prey on older folks and to be cautious.
July 12 at 5 p.m., police responded to a house on Lake Street for a report of a family fight. One of the parties was gone upon arrival and when police contacted them, they said they were at a friend’s house.
July 13 at 10 a.m., police received reports of four to five stolen catalytic converters, all likely in the same night, from three different locations on Route 116: two businesses and a residence.
July 13 at 11:45 a.m., police investigated a possible domestic assault on Taproot Farm Lane. They reported the assault had occurred during pick-up hours at a summer camp in the area. The Department of Children and Families are investigating.
July 13 at 3:35 p.m., a driver went onto the side of Charlotte Road to pick some sumac — not the poisonous kind — to make some sumac lemonade, but she didn’t realize there was a ditch and promptly drove into it. Between one of the Hinesburg officers, a kind fellow who lived nearby, another driver passing by and the sumac scavenger, the group got the car out of the ditch and the driver safely on her way.
July 13 at 5:15 p.m., two cars crashed on Shelburne Falls Road where it intersects with O’Neill Road. Similar to the earlier crash, a driver tried to pass a car waiting to make a left-hand turn, then darted back into the lane to avoid oncoming traffic and took off the front bumper of the turning car.
July 13 at 8 p.m., someone passing Richmond Road thought a pair of people were possibly fighting on the roadside, but police determined they were just goofing off and having a grand old time.
July 13 at 8:45 p.m., someone reported seeing a person walking around an unoccupied house for sale on Pond Brook Road, but police did not find anyone when they checked it out.
July 14 at 6 p.m., a caller wanted to know if some folks target shooting near Hillview Terrace were doing so with all the proper safety protocols. Police confirmed they were.
July 18 at 7:30 a.m., the alarm at the animal hospital on Commerce Street accidentally went off.
July 18 at 4 p.m., Hinesburg assisted Williston police in returning a lost license to a Hinesburg resident who’d left it in the neighboring town.
