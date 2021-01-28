Total incidents: 19
Jan. 8 at 10:44 a.m., officers visited a residence at North Road following a report of a verbal family fight. The residents, two adult siblings, separated before officers arrived.
Jan. 8 at 7:01 p.m., a driver hit and killed a deer near North and Lincoln Hill Roads. Police and the department of Fish & Game were both notified.
Jan. 9 at 1:53 p.m., when a resident decided to take a jog around the Champlain Valley Union High School parking lot, they noticed a slow-moving vehicle following them around the lot and phoned police to report the suspicious car. Officers arrived to discover that the driver, a teenager, was not following the jogger, but learning how to drive with their father in the passenger’s seat.
Jan. 10 at 3:52 a.m., medical personnel responded to an overdose at Route 116.
Jan. 10 at 12:12 p.m., family members reported the death of Harley Palmer, 50, who passed in his home at Magee Hill Road. The medical examiner has not yet determined the cause of death.
Jan. 12 at 7:37 a.m., police directed patrol at Leavensworth Road.
Jan. 12 at 4:50 p.m., police directed patrol at Richmond Road and Hidden Pasture Road.
Jan. 13 at 10:36 a.m., an officer visited a resident at Kelley’s Field Road accompanied by a Howard Center community outreach worker to connect the resident with services. Officers said the new partnership has garnered a positive community response so far.
Jan. 13 at 11:20 a.m., the same officer was approached by a different resident at Kelley’s Field Road to follow up about a neighbor dispute. The case is still active.
Jan. 13 at 11:44 a.m., the police station received a 911 hang-up at a residence at Forests Edge, although according to police, the house does not even have a phone line.
Jan. 13 at 5:25 p.m., officers assisted with a medical call involving chest pain at Ballard’s Corner Road.
Jan. 14 at 2:20 p.m., a resident at Hillview Terrace reported receiving unwanted calls from their ex romantic partner who was out of town. Officers gave the resident information on how to apply for a Temporary Restraining Order and contacted the ex to tell them to stop calling.
Jan. 14 at 2:48 p.m., an officer and a Howard Center community outreach worker visited a resident at North Road to connect them with services.
Jan. 14 at 5:55 p.m., someone reported seeing kids doing doughnuts in a parking lot near recreation fields on Haystack and Shelburne Falls Road. Police are following up with the juveniles to see if any damage was done.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
