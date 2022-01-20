Traffic stops: 12
Incidents:
Jan. 5 at 5:30 p.m., a deer struck by a car on Route 116 scampered away before it could be helped.
Jan. 5 at 8:50 p.m., someone reported a car on Route 116 driving erratically, but the car had left by the time officers arrived.
Jan. 6 at 10:48 a.m., the owner of a car parked on Shelburne Falls Road reported it had been damaged, but not via vandalism.
Jan. 6 at 2:30 p.m., an elderly resident of Kelley’s Field Road was doing just fine when officers checked the residence.
Jan. 6 at 9:10 p.m., officers helped unlock someone’s car for them on Hawk Lane after they left the keys inside.
Jan. 6 at 10:15 p.m., the traffic light at the Route 116 and Charlotte Road intersection had a disco identity crisis, causing some traffic issues. When officers checked on it the light had already resumed its duties managing traffic.
Jan. 7 at 9:45 a.m., a single car crashed while driving on Route 116 and Tyler Bridge Road, causing damage to the vehicle but no injuries, due to the snowy weather. It’s winter now so prepare yourself for a lot of these.
Jan. 7 at 10:31 a.m., no one was injured but the car in another single vehicle crash on Shelburne Falls Road.
Jan. 7 at 10:37 a.m., no one was injured in a single car crash on Silver Street.
Jan. 8 at 12:27 p.m., again, no one injured in a single car crash except for the vehicle, this time on Richmond Road.
Jan. 8 at 7:35 p.m., officers issued a trespass notice to an individual from the Mobil on Commerce Street.
Jan. 9 at 8:39 a.m., the first in a series of crashes that Sunday, a single car crashed on Shelburne Falls Road, causing some frame damage but no injuries. Police described the roads as barely walkable the glare ice was so severe.
Jan. 9 at 8:44 a.m., as the Hinesburg firetruck left to respond to the earlier car crash, the crew hit a stretch of glare ice on Place Road West, causing the truck to careen and collide with the guardrail. As reported last week, the firetruck slid 500 feet before it stopped, only a half mile from the earlier crash where they had been headed. Miraculously, no one was injured. Read the full story in last week’s edition or online.
Jan. 9 at 9:21 a.m., roads seemed to flash freeze around the same time, causing a single car to crash driving on Route 116 and roll over onto its side. No one was injured.
Jan. 9 at 9:31 a.m. two cars crashed driving on Charlotte Road, leading to extensive frame damage but no injuries to the passengers.
Jan. 9 at 9:58 a.m., a single car driving on CVU Road off Route 116 crashed into a light pole and guard rail, damaging the car but the driver walked away uninjured.
Jan. 9 at 10:10 a.m., another crash was reported on CVU Road but the car had left by the time officers arrived.
Jan. 11 at 11:30 a.m., the driver of a car that crashed on Route 116 was cited for operating with a suspended license.
Jan. 11 at 2:07 p.m., a resident on Route 116 called to report a possible phone scam.
Jan. 11 at 8:46 p.m., a resident on Route 116 accidentally set off their own alarm.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the State’s Attorney’s Office and can be amended or dropped. The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
