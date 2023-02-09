Total incidents: 53
Traffic Stops: 10
Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m., officers responded to North Road for the report of a citizen dispute.
Jan. 31 at 9:50 p.m., officers responded to Route 116 for a single car motor vehicle crash.
Feb. 1 at 2:09 a.m., an officer investigated the report of a violation of a relief from abuse order on North Road.
Feb. 1 at 7:41 a.m., an officer investigated a reported custody dispute on Hayden Hill West.
Feb. 1 at 9:07 a.m., a motor vehicle complaint on Mechanicsville Road was investigated.
Feb. 1 at 12:01 p.m., an officer assisted Williston Police with attempting to locate an individual who fled from police in St. George.
Feb. 1 at 4:40 p.m., an officer investigated a vehicle off the roadway on Lewis Creek Road.
Feb. 1 at 7:03 p.m., a 911 hang up on Pond Brook Road was investigated.
Feb. 1 at 7:15 p.m., an officer assisted a stranded motorist on Route 116.
Feb. 2 at 9:45 a.m., officers responded to Lantman’s Market to investigate damage to property by a motor vehicle.
Feb. 2 at 12:15 p.m., found property was turned into the police.
Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. officers responded to Champlain Valley Union to assist staff with a student issue.
Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. a citizen was assisted with fingerprinting for employment purposes.
Feb. 2 at 6:37 p.m., a fraud was reported and investigated.
Feb. 2 at 9:35 p.m., officers investigated the report of a vehicle off the roadway on Magee Hill Road.
Feb. 3 at 7:31 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Burritt Road to investigate a reported burglary.
Feb. 3 at 9:15 a.m., suspicious activity on Place Road West was investigated.
Feb. 3 at 3:30 p.m., a citizen was assisted with fingerprinting for employment purposes.
Feb. 3 at 5:30 p.m., an officer investigated a reported two-car motor vehicle crash on Route 116.
Feb. 3 at 9:40 p.m., an officer responded to Hillview Terrace to investigate the report of an attempted burglary.
Feb. 4 at 10:45 a.m., suspicious circumstances on Ballard’s Corner Road were investigated.
Feb. 4 at 2:35 p.m., a burglary alarm activation at CVU was investigated.
Feb. 6 at 2:02 p.m., an officer responded to a citizen dispute on Kailey’s way.
Feb. 6 at 6 p.m., a stray dog was turned into the police department and later returned to its owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.