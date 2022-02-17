Jan. 27 at 10:13 a.m., police assisted Hinesburg EMS with a medical call.
Jan. 27 at 5:58 p.m., a single car crashed on Charlotte Road, causing frame damage and possible injuries to the driver.
Jan. 28 at 3:57 p.m., someone late reported that their car was damaged while parked on Green Street.
Jan. 28 at 7:36 p.m., someone at Patricia’s Place accidentally dialed 911.
Jan. 28 at 11:02 p.m., a single car crashed on CVU Road, scooting away with some damage but no injuries.
Jan. 31 at 8:29 a.m., a suspicious car was reportedly cruising around New South Farm Road, but when officers checked the neighborhood, they didn’t find anything.
Jan. 31 at 1:47 p.m., officers assisted Champlain Valley Union High School with a student issue.
Jan. 31 at 5:04 p.m., officers assisted the high school again locating a missing student.
Feb. 1 at 12:53 p.m., officers worked on an active investigation into a restraining order violation on Farmall Drive.
Feb. 1 at 10:14 p.m., someone complained of an erratic driver on Route 116, but officers could not find the speedster.
Feb. 2 at 5:07 a.m., two cars crashed on Route 116 causing possible injuries to occupants.
Feb. 2 at 12:38 p.m., someone reported a car blocking traffic on Gilman Road, but the car moved before officers responded.
Feb. 2 at 2:32 p.m., a child reported missing from Hillview Terrace was later found just fine.
Feb. 3 at 9:43 a.m., an excavator was stolen from Charlotte Road, but police later found the machine and its suspected marauders. The case is still under investigation.
Feb. 3 at 12:10 p.m., police checked on the welfare of someone on North Road with a possible medical issue.
Feb. 3 at 12:12 p.m., an officer unlocked someone’s vehicle for them after they locked their keys inside on Commerce Street.
Feb. 3 at 12:31 p.m., a residential burglar alarm was falsely tripped at Partridge Hill.
Feb. 3 at 12:40 p.m., police assisted Champlain Valley Union High School with a student issue.
Feb. 3 at 5:18 p.m., one car crashed on Route 116, causing property damage but no injuries.
Feb. 3 at 7:40 p.m., officers assisted State Police with a car crash on Hinesburg Road in Charlotte.
Feb. 4 at 12:44 p.m., some cars parked on Sherman Hollow Road and then later on Farmall Drive were blocking the snowplow. The cars were moved before officers arrived.
Feb. 4 at 1:31 p.m., police worked on an active fraud investigation on Route 116.
Feb. 4 at 6:09 p.m., a tractor trailer truck got stuck in slushy muck on Silver Street. Officers directed traffic until the tow truck pulled it out of the snow.
Feb. 4 at 6:41 p.m., officers assisted mediating a neighbor dispute on Hollow Road.
Feb. 5 at 6:32 a.m., one car crashed on Richmond Road, but didn’t cause injuries.
Feb. 5 at 2:28 p.m., police assisted Hinesburg EMS with a medical call on Pond Brooke Road.
Feb. 6 at 2:04 p.m., police provided some residents with resources and information on addressing substance use among loved ones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.