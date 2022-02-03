Jan. 20 at 11:26 a.m., police assisted the recreation department checking on some unlocked property on Route 116, but all was well.
Jan. 20 at 11:29 a.m., an officer on patrol checked out the door of a residence that was unlocked but found nothing suspicious.
Jan. 20 at 1:57 p.m., someone found a phone on Route 116 and brought it to the police station where the owner later picked it up.
jane 20 at 9:26 p.m., officers assisted with an ongoing citizen dispute on Oscar’s Lane.
Jan. 21 at 12:55 p.m., officers assisted with an out-of-control juvenile at the high school on CVU Road.
Jan. 21 at 4:29 p.m., someone turned in a wallet found on East Charlotte Road to the station, and it was returned to the owner.
Jan. 21 at 8:38 p.m., police separated people in a domestic dispute on Charlotte Road.
Jan. 22 at 1:08 p.m., officers assisted Hinesburg EMS with a medical call.
Jan. 22 at 1:43 p.m., someone reported a loose dog they found wandering Mechanicsville Road. They had attempted to gain the pup’s trust by offering up a slice of pizza, however, when a police officer arrived, he realized the pup was a coyote and the Samaritan left with pizza intact.
Jan. 22 at 3:18 p.m., a lost dog was returned to its owner.
Jan. 22 at 4:13 p.m., officers assisted a citizen on Orchard Commons Road.
Jan. 23 at 11:10 a.m., someone on Sickman Hill Road accidentally pressed an emergency button on their phone.
Jan. 23 at 11:28 a.m., officers assisted Hinesburg EMS with a medical call on Richmond Road.
Jan. 23 at 12:22 p.m., officers wrangled two loose ponies on Magee Hill Road with assistance of passerby and got them back into their pen.
Jan. 23 at 5:46 p.m., a car crashed into a telephone pole on Shelburne Falls Road, causing extensive property damage and breaking the police but no one was injured.
Jan. 23 at 6:03 p.m., officers gave information to a resident on Hollow Road regarding a custody issue.
Jan. 23 at 7:26 p.m., someone on Apple Ridge Road accidentally dialed 911.
Jan. 24 at 10:45 a.m., a single vehicle crashed on Route 116 but there were no injuries.
Jan 24 at 2:34 p. m., two vehicles crashed on Route 116 but there were no injuries, just property damage.
Jan. 24 at 5:10 p.m., someone on Leavensworth Road accidentally dialed 911.
Jan. 25 at 1:59 p.m., officers mediated a domestic dispute on North Road.
Jan. 25 at 10:23 a.m., officers served court paperwork to a citizen on Hollow Road.
Jan. 25 at 11:41 a.m., officers assisted with a neighbor dispute on North Road.
Jan. 25 at 2:09 p.m., officers worked on an active banking fraud investigation on Route 116.
Jan. 26 at 7:44 a.m., officers checked on the well-being of a resident at Hillview Terrace, but nothing was amiss.
Jan. 26 at 8:50 a.m., three cars crashed on Route 116 and CVU Road, but no one was injured.
Jan. 26 at 5:25 p.m., officers worked on an active investigation into possible threats over the phone at Richmond Road.
Jan. 26 at 7:26 p.m., a false alarm was tripped at a commercial establishment on Commerce Street.
