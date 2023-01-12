Total incidents: 45
Arrests: 2
Traffic Stops: 24
Jan. 2 at 3 p.m., Rory Gardner, 25 of Charlotte, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, relating to a crash that occurred on Dec. 1 in Hinesburg.
Jan. 2 at 8:30 p.m., an officer responded to Hillview Terrace to investigate vandalism to a motor vehicle.
Jan. 2 at 8:45 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on Richmond Road for a stop sign violation. The operator, Sheridan Durochia, 26, of Hinesburg was cited for operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended driver’s license.
Jan. 3 at 3:45 p.m., officers responded to Hillview Terrace for a juvenile issue.
Jan. 3 at 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash in the parking lot of town hall.
Jan. 5 at 8:35 a.m., officers assisted a business on Route 116 with an employee issue.
Jan. 5 at 12:50 p.m., suspicious activity on Kelley’s Field Road was investigated.
Jan. 5 at 3:45 p.m., a noise complaint on Hillview Terrace was investigated.
Jan. 6 at 7:37 a.m., officers investigated a report of threats and harassment to a business.
Jan. 6 at 12:35 p.m., officers responded to a one-car motor vehicle crash on Route 116.
Jan. 6 at 3:45 p.m., officers assisted another agency in attempting to locate an individual on North Road.
Jan. 7 at 8:25 a.m., an officer was advised of a residential alarm activation on Charlotte Road.
Jan. 9 at 3 p.m., found property was turned in at the police department and later returned to the owner.
