Total incidents: 26
Jan. 15 at 7:24 a.m., officers received a report of a dog running loose along Hollow Road, but when they checked the area, no dog could be found.
Jan. 15 at 7:59 p.m., officers responded to a medical call about a possible overdose at Hillview Terrace. The case is still under active investigation.
Jan. 15 at 11:28 p.m., a resident called police worried that someone was attempting to defraud their employer, an elderly resident. Police referred the case to State Police since the elderly person does not live in the Hinesburg area.
Jan. 15 at 11:29 p.m., a resident at Hollow Road called police to report their neighbor’s dog was strolling around their yard. Apparently, the dog did not ask beforehand.
Jan. 16 at 12:11 p.m., a car slid off the pavement on Silver Street. No one was injured and police assisted with traffic control until the tow truck arrived.
Jan. 16 at 1:02 p.m., another car slid off at the intersection of Richmond Road and Jourdan Street. Again, no injuries and police assisted until the tow truck arrived.
Jan. 16 at 2:08 p.m., a third vehicle, unrelated to the first two, slid off Shelburne Falls Road — no damage, no injuries. Police assisted until the tow truck arrived.
Jan. 16 at 9:11 p.m., someone called police to report a vehicle seemingly stuck in a ditch off the side of the road near the intersection of Tyler Bridge Road and Route 116. When police responded to the area, the vehicle was empty — no driver in sight. They towed the car and later contacted the owner who refused to answer any questions about how the vehicle ended up empty in a ditch.
Jan. 16 at 9:28 p.m., police checked on a family at Silver Street after receiving a report of a fight where someone had made suicidal comments. Officers responded, talked to the family and calmed everyone down.
Jan. 17 at 8:35 a.m., a fourth car slid off the pavement on Hollow Road, resulting in no injuries or damage. A tow truck arrived to pull it back onto the road.
Jan. 17 at 8:17 p.m., someone called police to complain about a driver erratically swerving and honking near the intersection of Route 116 and Commerce Street. When officers responded to the area, the vehicle had already left.
Jan. 18 at 7:57 a.m., police received another report of loose dogs running around the road near North and Beacher Hill Roads. Again, police responded but could not find any dogs.
Jan. 18 at 8:34 a.m., police assisted a citizen who parked their truck by the side of the road near the intersection of Richmond and Swamp Roads to unload equipment. Officers managed traffic control.
Jan. 18 at 9:30 a.m., a single vehicle slid off the road about a half mile up Lincoln Hill. The car rolled over, suffering structure damage, but no one was injured. Police assisted until the tow truck arrived.
Jan. 18 at 4:31 p.m., officers checked on the welfare of an individual at Lyman Meadow who had missed an appointment — they were doing just fine.
Jan. 19 at 7:58 a.m., police assisted a resident of Boutin Road who visited the station to obtain records of multiple animal problems they’ve experienced with their neighbor’s dog. Police said the incidents have gone back and forth stretching back to last summer.
Jan. 19 at 8:44 a.m., police talked to staff at the National Bank of Middlebury on Commerce Street whose alarm was falsely tripped.
Jan. 19 at 12:15 p.m., officers helped a Partridge Hill resident unlock their car.
Jan. 19 at 5:07 p.m., a parent called police concerned that their 15-year-old child had not returned home from school. The parent later called back to report that their kid was fine — they had simply picked up an extra shift at the Daily Grind after school.
Jan. 19 at 10:03 p.m., someone reported seeing a suspicious vehicle with people by the side of the road near CVU Road and Route 116. When police responded, they encountered a few people looking for a lost cell phone.
Jan. 20 at 2:18 p.m., a juvenile was caught on video stealing items from Kinney Drugs. When police followed up, the kid admitted to the theft and was referred to the Community Justice Center.
Jan. 20 at 4:45 p.m., a resident learned that a stranger had borrowed their personal information to illegally receive some state benefits. The resident reported it to the state and to local police.
Jan. 20 at 10:04 p.m., some residents parked in an unauthorized zone next to some mailboxes on Farmall Drive, blocking access to residents and postal workers. Police asked the people — who had been ice skating at the nearby rink set up behind the police station — to move their car.
Jan. 21 at 7:34 a.m., after a car stopped at Silver Street, waiting to make a safe turn, two fast moving cars rear-ended the first vehicle. No injuries were reported; one car was towed but the other two drove away.
Jan. 21 at 1:09 p.m., another vehicle slid off Hollow Road due to icy road conditions, damaging the car but not the driver. Police assisted until the tow truck arrived.
Jan. 21 at 5:41 p.m., someone called police regarding an erratic driver near Richmond Road and Birchwood Drive, but they called 10 minutes after seeing the vehicle. When police responded to the scene, the driver was long gone.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
