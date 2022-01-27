Jan. 12 at 4:06 p.m., police responded to the Mobil on Commerce Street for a report of a suspicious person. When officers checked the area, the person was already gone but staff were advised to call back if the customer returned.
Jan. 13 at 8:48 a.m., officers assisted a driver whose car had broken down on CVU Road until it was removed.
Jan. 13 at 10:45 a.m., two cars crashed on Richmond Road causing some damage to the vehicles but no injuries.
Jan. 13 at 6:58 p.m., an officer pulled over a car for speeding on Richmond Road. The driver, John Jacques, 55, of Hinesburg, was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.
Jan. 13 at 9:34 p.m., police responded to Birchwood Drive for a report of a suspicious person and possible neighbor dispute, but they were unable to locate anyone.
Jan. 14 at 10:51 a.m., a two-car crash on Mechanicsville Road left both cars damaged but no injuries.
Jan. 14 at 4:30 p.m., a false alarm was tripped at Kailey’s Way. And then again at 9:46 and then again at 10:25 p.m.
Jan. 16 at 8:23 a.m., water flowing across Route 116 started freezing because, well, it’s cold outside. Police contacted the state highway department who found that it was not from a water leak but from drainage and they assisted with fixing the icy thoroughfare.
Jan. 16 at 9:25, someone asked officers to check on a resident of Hollow Road, but they canceled the request when they found the person just fine.
Jan. 17 at 10:42 a.m., police assisted Hinesburg EMS with a medical call.
Jan. 17 at 2:30 p.m., a driver crashed on Baldwin Road, damaging their vehicle but walking away uninjured.
Jan. 17 at 3:06 p.m., officers attempted to mediate a neighbor dispute on Birchwood Road.
Jan. 17 at 5:09, officers responded to Catchapaw Road to catch at least seven paws — two dogs, one with three legs. The dogs jumped into the cruiser and were delivered to the animal control officer who later reunited them with their owner.
Jan. 18 at 8:26 a.m., a false alarm was tripped on Route 116.
Jan. 18 at 3:56 p.m., police worked on an active investigation into a dog bite complaint on Route 116.
Jan. 18 at 7:27 p.m., two cars crashed on Silver Street, but all occupants walked away uninjured.
Jan. 19 at 9:09 a.m., community outreach worked with a person at Hillview Terrace.
Jan. 19 at 12:10 p.m., a single car crashed on Charlotte Road, but no one was injured but the car.
Jan. 19 at 8:51 p.m., someone at Hillview Terrace accidentally called 911.
