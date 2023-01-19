Total Incidents: 44
Arrests: 1
Jan. 10 at 4:55 p.m., police helped a person with fingerprinting for employment purposes.
Jan. 10 at 8 p.m., Jonathan Lamb, 56 of Hinesburg, was cited for violating conditions of release and violating an abuse prevention order.
Jan. 10 at 10 p.m., a subpoena was served to a resident on North Road.
Jan. 11 at 12:30 p.m., an officer investigated late-reported damage to a motor vehicle.
Jan. 11 at 5:25 p.m., a citizen was assisted with a VIN verification.
Jan. 11 at 7:18 p.m., officers assisted a disabled motorist on Route 116.
Jan. 12 at 8 a.m., an officer investigated the passing of counterfeit bills at a business on Ballard’s Corner Road.
Jan. 12 at 6:15 p.m., officers responded to a single-car motor vehicle crash on Lincoln Hill Road.
Jan. 12 at 10:08 p.m., a 911 hang up at a residence on Swamp Road was investigated.
Jan. 13 at 6:42 a.m., an officer investigated an alarm activation at the high schooll.
Jan. 13 at 11:15 a.m., an officer responded to a single-car motor vehicle crash on Charlotte Road.
Jan. 13 at 12:23 p.m., a citizen on Ballard’s Corner Road was assisted with a civil issue.
Jan. 13 at 3:40 p.m., a citizen on Mechanicsville Road was assisted with a civil issue.
Jan. 13 at 5:03 p.m., officers assisted Department of Children and Families with an investigation on Kailey’s Way.
Jan. 13 at 10:20 p.m., an officer investigated a burglary alarm activation at a business on Commerce Street.
Jan. 16 at 3 p.m., officers responded to O’Brien Meadows for a juvenile issue.
