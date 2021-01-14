Total incidents: 23
Jan. 1 at 9:08 p.m., police received a call about a family fight on North Road. Officers had tried before to serve a relief from abuse order to one of the residents, but when they arrived, the person had left.
Jan. 2 at 2:41 a.m., the same caller informed police the person had returned, and police responded to the house at North Road to successfully serve a relief from abuse order.
Jan. 2 at 6:24 a.m., staff at Jiffy Mart on Ballard’s Corner Road called police out of concern for a suspicious person in the store, but the person left before officers arrived.
Jan. 2 at 10:33 a.m., police responded to the woods behind a residential neighborhood on Route 116, where a herd of cows were meandering about. Officers asked the owners to help their cows return home.
Jan. 2 at 7:35 p.m., police responded to a medical call at Hillview Terrace.
Jan. 3 at 7:40 p.m., a vehicle slid off the pavement on Route 116 and North Road. No damage was reported, and the vehicle was towed out.
Jan. 4 at 9:01 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash at Route 116 and CVU Road, which did not result in any injury.
Jan. 4 at 11:50 a.m., officers checked on the welfare of an elderly resident at Hillview Terrace who had missed an appointment, but the resident was doing fine.
Jan. 4 at 1:35 p.m., when a resident received mail in their name regarding an unemployment claim that they did not file, they reported the fraud to the state and to local police.
Jan. 4 at 8:21 p.m., someone called police to complain about a vehicle driving in circles in a field behind a house on Silver Street. Officers responded to discover the driver was both the owner of the house, the field and the sick donuts he had made — because he felt like it.
Jan. 5 at 7:16 a.m., a tractor trailer parked on the side of the road on Route 116 was causing a traffic hazard to drivers. Police asked the driver, unloading construction materials, to move the trailer to a different area out of the way of cars.
Jan. 5 at 7:53 a.m., police directed patrol at Route 116 and Hinesburg Community School.
Jan. 5 at 10:45 a.m., police checked on the welfare of an elderly individual at Sunset Lane West, who was doing all right.
Jan. 5 at 12 p.m., police received calls about a horse and some sheep wandering around Route 116, but when officers responded, the animals had vanished without a trace — or a bahh or a nayy.
Jan. 5 at 1:38 p.m., police attempted to locate a runaway juvenile on behalf of Burlington Police, following a potential tip, but did not find the juvenile in Hinesburg.
Jan. 6 at 12:43 p.m., a resident dropped off some items at the police station and returned to pick them up.
Jan. 6 at 4:22 p.m., police helped a resident who locked their keys in their car on Route 116 and Champlain Valley Telecom.
Jan. 6 at 5 p.m., a resident at Leavensworth Road was trespassed from entering Best Buy in Williston, after Hinesburg police served a trespass order on behalf of the neighboring agency.
Jan. 7 at 11:06 a.m., police introduced an outreach worker with the Howard’s Center to a resident at Hillview Terrace, to help them access resources.
Jan. 7 at 2:18 p.m., someone late reported damage to their vehicle in the parking lot of Champlain Valley Union High School.
Jan. 7 at 11:15 a.m., a resident at Boutin Road caught a picture of their neighbor’s dog on camera, waltzing about on their property. Police advised the dog’s owner to keep their dog on their own property.
Jan. 7 at 7:29 p.m., police responded to a false burglar alarm at the Catholic church in town.
The incidents above are a highlight of some of the events that occurred, not a full report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.