Feb. 7 at 6:30 a.m., a car slid off Charlotte Road, but didn’t cause any injury.
Feb. 7 at 4:18 p.m., police officers picked up and disposed of drug paraphernalia scattered off the side of Route 116.
Feb. 7 at 5:47 p.m., officers directed traffic while a broken-down car was moved out of Silver Street.
Feb. 8 at 8:22 a.m., some bovine beauties were caught hanging out in the middle of Hollow Road, but the herd had moved on by the time officers arrived.
Feb. 8 at 1:34 p.m., officers mediated a dispute between citizens on Richmond Road.
Feb. 8 at 7:22 a.m., someone at Hillview Terrace accidentally dialed 911.
Feb. 8 at 11:48 p.m., officers assisted with a possible mental health call at Hillview Terrace.
Feb. 9 at 12:04 p.m., officers worked on an active fraud investigation on Jourdan Street.
Feb. 9 at 11:39 p.m., an officer assisted Champlain Valley Union High School with a student issue.
Feb. 9 at noon, someone reported a car driving erratically, but officers couldn’t locate it.
Feb. 9 at 2:59 p.m., two cars crashed on Route 116, causing possible injuries to occupants.
Feb. 9 at 3:09 p.m., police assisted with a landlord tenant issue on Route 116.
Feb. 9 at 4:55 p.m., some items were stolen from a vehicle on Route 116.
Feb. 9 at 5:52 p.m., police checked on the well-being of a resident on Silver Street, and all was well.
Feb. 9 at 6:04 p.m., someone reported a car broken-down in Hollow Road, but it had chugged along and was gone by the time police checked the area.
Feb. 10 at 7:44 a.m., a false alarm tripped on CVU Road.
Feb 10 at 8:15 a.m., police worked on an active retail theft investigation at the Kinney Drugs on Route 116.
Feb 10 at 12:57 p.m., police assisted Hinesburg Community School with a student.
Feb. 10 at 5:35 p.m., officers mediated a domestic dispute at Hillview Terrace.
Feb. 10 at 9:37 p.m., a car crashed on Silver Street, but no one was harmed.
Feb. 11 at 10:25 a.m., police found the driver of a car that had dropped some scrap metal while driving on Route 116 and made sure the forgotten detritus was cleaned up.
Feb 11 at 2:51 p.m., an officer unlocked someone’s car for them, after their keys were locked inside, on Route 116.
Feb. 12 at 3:44 p.m., again on Route 116, an officer unlocked someone else’s car for them.
Feb. 12 at 4:20 p.m., some residents on Baldwin Road complained that cars were driving wildly in the area, so officers patrolled around.
Feb. 12 at 7:40 p.m., a resident reported a suspicious person around the Jourdan Street neighborhood, but officers checked and didn’t find anything.
Feb. 14, happy day to all celebrating Saint Valentine, patron saint of epilepsy and beekeepers.
Feb. 14 at 10:47 p.m., police worked on an active investigation into some phone harassment on Route 116.
Feb. 15 at 1:51 p.m., police conducted traffic control until some fallen power lines were moved out of the road on Route 116.
Feb. 15 at 12:16 p.m., an officer unlocked another vehicle for someone on Route 116.
Feb. 15 at 4 p.m., police mediated a domestic dispute at Hillview Terrace.
Feb. 15 at 6:35 p.m., an officer delivered a message to someone on Farmall Drive on behalf of an out-of-town agency.
Feb. 15 at 7:55 p.m., police mediated a domestic dispute on Richmond Road.
Feb. 16 at 2:09 p.m., officers assisted with a juvenile issue at Village Heights.
Feb. 16 at 11:10 p.m., Hinesburg officers secured the scene at a rescue call for an injured man in neighboring Starksboro on behalf of state police, who were unable to respond.
Feb. 17 at 10:45 a.m., someone on Route 116 was nervous their home had been burglarized after finding suspicious items around, but no more proof was found.
Feb. 17 at 3:55 p.m., a report of a dog in the middle of Silver Street was handled by the owner.
Feb. 17 at 8:07 p.m., Hinesburg police delivered a message to someone on Hollow Road on behalf of an out-of-town law enforcement agency.
Note: The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
