Total Incidents: 41
Traffic stops: 10
Arrest: 0
Feb. 7 at 4:15 p.m., a citizen was helped with fingerprinting for employment purposes.
Feb. 7 at 4:37 p.m., officers located individuals who had stolen bottles from a donation center at a church in Monkton, and assisted state police in the investigation.
Feb. 7 at 6:45 p.m., officers conducted a welfare check on Kaileys Way.
Feb. 8 at 7:14 a.m., officers investigated a theft from a motor vehicle at a home on Hillview Terrace.
Feb. 8 at 8:45 a.m., another theft from a motor vehicle, again on Hillview Terrace.
Feb. 8 at 9:10 a.m., theft from a motor vehicle on Hillview Terrace.
Feb. 8 at 9:20 a.m., a fourth report of theft from a motor vehicle at a home on Hillview Terrace.
Feb. 8 at 1:15 p.m., someone was refusing to leave the Hinesburg Community School. Police located the individual who they say was taking photographs of children at the school. Staff was notified and the subject was trespassed from the school grounds.
Feb. 8 at 3:40 p.m., a citizen was assisted with fingerprinting for employment purposes.
On Fe. 8 at 4:50 p.m., an officer investigated a traffic hazard on Pond Road.
Feb. 9 at 7:45 a.m., officers investigated a 911 hang up on Hollow Road.
Feb. 9 at 1:50 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Route 116 for the report of an injured and possibly sick raccoon.
Feb. 9 at 9:10 p.m., an officer assisted first responders with a medical call on Charlotte Road.
Feb. 10 at 8:20 a.m., a traffic hazard on Mechanicsville Road was investigated.
Feb. 10 at 4 p.m., an officer investigated the report of damage to a motor vehicle at CVU.
Feb. 10 at 4:15 p.m., property turned over to police was returned to its owner.
Feb. 11 at 7:50 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on North Road.
Feb. 11 at 2:20 p.m., a welfare check on Commerce Street resulted in an individual being issued a no-trespass order from a business there.
Feb. 11 at 3:05 p.m., officers investigated a 911 hang up on O’Neil Road.
Feb. 13 at 9:30 a.m., a fraud was investigated.
Feb. 13 at 10 a.m., an officer investigated theft from a motor vehicle at a home on Route 116.
Feb. 13 at 1 p.m., an officer investigated the report of possible child abuse on North Road.
Feb. 13 at 1:40 p.m., an officer investigated a theft from a motor vehicle at a home on Mechanicsville Road.
Feb. 13 at 1:55 p.m., vandalism was investigated on Silver Street.
Feb. 13 at 3:15 p.m., an officer investigated a theft from a motor vehicle on Richmond Road.
