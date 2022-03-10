Feb. 26 at 12:14 a.m., a residential burglar alarm on Lewis Creek Road was falsely triggered.
Feb. 26 at 1:26 p.m., officers delivered a death notification to a Hinesburg family for a relative who died in another town.
Feb. 26 at 8:08 p.m., officers checked on the well-being of a resident at Village Heights and made sure all was fine.
Feb. 27 at 12:13 a.m., police responded to a single car crash on Shelburne Falls Road and subsequently arrested the driver, Courtney Pike, 32, of Charlotte, for driving under the influence.
Feb. 27 at 7:59 a.m., a false alarm was tripped at the high school on CVU Road.
Feb. 27 at 2:17 p.m., someone reported a suspicious man knocking on residences at Hillview Terrace, but police didn’t find anyone when they checked the area.
Feb. 28 at 12:20 p.m., an officer checked on the wellbeing of an elderly resident on Kelley’s Field Road, and all was well.
Feb. 28 at 2:29 p.m., someone whose car was damaged while parked on Patricia’s Place called to report it for insurance purposes.
Feb. 28 at 3:26 p.m., police continued investigating an attempted burglary on Bear Lane.
March 1 at 12:02 a.m., officers responded to a domestic incident on Gilman Road, separating the parties involved. No one was arrested.
March 1 at 10:13 a.m., police issued a trespass order to an individual barring them from Champlain Valley Union High School.
March 1 at 2:41 p.m., police assisted a resident on Richmond Road with a family dispute.
March 2 at 5:26 a.m., someone reported a suspicious man parked in their driveway, but when officers checked, the driver turned out to just be lost and out of gas. Police helped him fill up the tank and move along.
March 2 at 7 a.m., officers patrolled Leavensworth Road, making sure no cars were parked there, to clear the way for the highway department.
March 2 at 1:41 p.m., police helped staff at the Hinesburg Community School on Route 116 with an out-of-control juvenile.
March 2 at 4:30 p.m., police continued investigating an ongoing sexual assault case.
March 3 at 9:44 a.m., an officer assisted a resident on Mead Farm Road with trespassing an individual from the residents’ home.
March 3 at 4:48 p.m., police responded to Lewis Creek Road for a mental health call, but the individual was not found in Hinesburg.
March 4 at 10:50 a.m., someone reported a driver dumping tires onto the side of Hayden Hill Road West. The officer who started investigating had a suspicion as to who had abandoned the tires and talked to them. The tires later disappeared from the roadside.
March 4 at 1:14 p.m., a lost wallet was found on Commerce Street.
March 4 at 1:53 p.m., a false alarm was triggered at a residence on Hawk Lane.
March 4 at 2:44 p.m., police worked on an ongoing landlord tenant issue on Charlotte Road.
March 4 at 3:38 p.m., police assisted Champlain Valley Union with a juvenile problem.
March 4 at 4:14 p.m., police assisted a broken-down vehicle on Lincoln Hill Road.
