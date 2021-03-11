Total incidents: 19
Feb. 26 at 2:03 p.m., a citizen at Mead Farm Road asked an officer for information about a custodial dispute.
Feb. 26 at 3:29 p.m., someone who had been trespassed at Jiffy Mart on Ballards Corner Road entered the store again, triggering an employee to call police. The case is still active.
Feb. 26 at 4:31 p.m., officers checked on a vehicle in the parking lot of a closed business on Route 116 after receiving a call but found nothing suspicious.
Feb. 26 at 5 p.m., police directed patrol near the intersection of Farmall Drive and Kailey’s Way.
Feb. 27 at 2:58 p.m., a vehicle slid off Texas Hill Road, avoiding damage and injury. Officers directed traffic until the tow truck came to remove it.
Feb. 27 at 2:59 p.m., officers responded to a residence at Hillview Terrace for an intoxicated man who was allegedly acting out of control. However, the man left the area before officers arrive and they were unable to locate him.
Feb. 27 at 7:07 p.m., police assisted Hinesburg EMS for a medical call on North Road.
Feb. 28 at 9:35 a.m., someone called police complaining about a car driving erratically near Commerce Street off Route 116, but when police responded to the area the car had already gone.
March 1 at 2:39 p.m., a staff member at CVU called police with concerns about a family they’d worked with and asked an officer to check on them. Officers connected with the family at Pond Road, ensured everyone was safe and attempted to offer more services through the Howard Center community outreach program.
March 1 at 3:12 p.m., a stranger tried to convince a resident of North Road, via Facebook messenger, to stick advertisement stickers for a cleaning service on her car in return for money. When she received a check in the mail that turned out to be bogus, she reported the fraud to police.
March 1 at 3:21 p.m., a resident of Silver Street called police to complain that someone in a passing vehicle had thrown a bottle of soda at their mailbox.
March 1 at 10:09 p.m., a false alarm was tripped at Saint Jude’s Church on Route 116.
March 2 at 12:02 a.m., a single car crashed into a tree near the intersection of Charlotte and Stella Roads, avoiding injury but causing some leaking fluid — from the car. The tow truck came to assist.
March 2 at 1:50 p.m., two dogs escaped from a residence at Charlotte Road. When a resident on Shelburne Falls Road called police to report two rambunctious dogs playing in their yard, police connected with the owner who picked up the pups.
March 2 at 4:34 p.m., police assisted Hinesburg EMS for a medical call at Hinesburg Mobil on Commerce Street.
March 3 at 5:15 p.m., someone turned in a lost cell phone to police who were able to locate the owner and return the phone.
March 4 at 9:03 a.m., a false alarm was tripped at the Hinesburg Food Shelf on Ballards Corner Road.
March 4 at 2:23 p.m., someone at Vermont Smoke & Cure on Route 116 accidentally dialed 9-1-1.
