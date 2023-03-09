Arrests: 0
Traffic stops: 12
Total Incidents: 46
Feb. 21 at 4 p.m., found property was turned into police and later returned to its owner.
Feb. 21 at 7:45 p.m., police investigated a complaint of threats through electronic communication on Hollow Road.
Feb. 22 at 3:45 p.m., a resident was helped with fingerprinting for employment purposes.
Feb. 22 at 6:04 p.m., officers assisted a person with a civil issue on Charlotte Road.
Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m., officers investigated a domestic dispute on Route 116.
Feb. 22 at 8:25 p.m., an officer assisted a person with a disabled vehicle on Charlotte Road.
Feb. 23 at 5:45 p.m., a person was assisted with fingerprinting for employment purposes.
Feb. 24 at 12:01 p.m., an officer investigated a motor vehicle complaint on Route 116.
Feb. 24 at 3:30 p.m., a person was assisted with a lockout on Crow Hill Road.
Feb. 24 at 5:15 p.m., officers assisted Vermont Fish and Game with an animal complaint on Kelley’s Field Road.
Feb. 24 at 5:57 p.m., officers responded to a residence in St. George to assist state police with a suicide investigation.
Feb. 24 at 9:35 p.m., officers responded to a single-car motor vehicle crash on Turkey Lane.
Feb. 25 at 2:40 p.m., a late report of motor vehicle damage was investigated.
Feb. 27 at 11:06 a.m., a theft of property on O’Brien Meadows was reported.
Feb. 28 at 10:20 a.m., a stray pup was found and later returned to its owner.
Feb. 28 at 12:50 p.m., an officer responded to Richmond Road for the report of a vehicle causing a traffic hazard.
Feb. 28 at 8:20 p.m., an officer assisted first responders with a medical call on Mountain Springs Court.
March 1 at 3:23 p.m., an officer assisted residents with a custody dispute.
March 1 at 5:05 p.m., a fraud was reported and investigated.
March 2 at 1:09 p.m., a complaint of harassment by electronic communication on Farmall Drive was investigated.
March 2 at 4:38 p.m., a 911 hang up on Sunset Lane West.
March 2 at 4:52 p.m., a person was assisted with fingerprinting for job purposes.
March 2 at 5:30 p.m., officers responded to Starksboro to assist state police with a juvenile issue.
March 3 at 7:52 a.m., suspicious circumstances on Hillview Terrace were reported.
March 3 at 11:38 a.m., an officer responded to a business on Commerce Street for a citizen dispute.
March 3 at 1:24 p.m., another citizen was assisted with fingerprinting.
