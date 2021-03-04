Feb. 19 at 8:25 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was parked on the side of the road near Lavigne Hill Road off Route 116.
Feb. 19 at 7:33 p.m., an officer pulled over a car driving 84 mph in a 50 zone, issued a ticket and referred the driver to the community justice center.
Feb. 19 at 9:04 p.m., police directed patrol at Turkey Lane.
Feb. 19 at 10 p.m., a car slid off CVU Road, but was not damaged. The tow truck came to pull it back on.
Feb. 20 at 1:03 p.m., a false alarm was tripped at Stephen’s Family Dentistry on Ballards Corner Road.
Feb. 21 at 2:13 p.m., firefighters received a call that a chicken coop had caught ablaze. After accidentally responding to a different, flameless coop — the area is swimming in chicken coops, according to police — they located the correct fiery fowl house on Silver Street and extinguished the inferno. The welfare of the poultry in question has not yet been confirmed, nor do officers know how the fire started, although rumors suggest one chicken was seen running from the scene holding a box of matches and screaming, “Freedom!”
Feb. 22 at 9:36 a.m., a false alarm was tripped at a residence on Baldwin Road.
Feb. 22 at 9:58 a.m., a local citizen visited the police station to talk to an officer for about an hour about his neighborhood.
Feb. 24 at 12:35 p.m., a plow truck damaged a vehicle parked on Hollow Road while plowing.
Feb. 24 at 8:26 p.m., police checked on the welfare of an elderly resident at Kelley’s Field Road who was also experiencing some mental health issues. Officers collaborated with Howard Center community outreach to assist the resident.
Feb. 25 at 8:11 a.m., a vehicle that had slid off near the intersection of Texas Hill and Hayden Hill Roads was left abandoned. The tow truck responded, and police called the driver to make sure they were okay.
Feb. 25 at 12:53 p.m., an elderly man pulled into the parking lot behind Dee Physical Therapy off Farmall Drive. As he slid into a spot, the man mistook his gas pedal for the brake and zoomed over the curb. Getting upset, the man attempted again, harder, to brake — using the gas pedal — and launched his vehicle over the sidewalk, through the window and into the therapy clinic. No one was injured but the window.
Feb. 25 at 3:36 p.m., officers received a call about a suspicious incident at North Road, but more information is pending.
Feb. 25 at 4:46 p.m., officers served paperwork to a resident at Patrica Place on behalf of Northfield Police Department.
