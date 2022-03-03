Feb. 18 at 5:26 a.m., a burglar alarm was falsely tripped on High Rock Road.
Feb. 18 at 9:26 a.m., some cows were in the middle of Silver Street, but when officers checked the area, the bovines had already moved on.
Feb. 18 at 10:42 a.m., someone complained of cars passing other cars on Silver Street.
Feb. 18 at 3:25 p.m., an unattended vehicle parked on Route 116 was damaged.
Feb. 18 at 8:56 p.m., a resident reported a suspicious person walking around Jourdan Street, possibly knocking on doors but when officers checked the area, they did not locate anyone out of the ordinary.
Feb. 18 at 11:27 p.m., the Hinesburg Food Shelf burglar alarm was tripped but officers found the building to be secure.
Feb. 19 at 1:33 p.m., police conducted sex offender registry checks.
Feb. 20 at 12:45 p.m., officers opened a gate for the town on Observatory Road.
Feb. 21 at 10:55 a.m., someone on Hollow Road called 911, possibly while on route to the hospital.
Feb. 20 at 5:10 p.m., police responded to North Road where neighbors were disputing over dogs.
Feb. 21 at 7:13 p.m., officers attempted to cite an individual on Friendship Lane, for another agency, but the resident no longer lived there.
Feb. 21 at 7 p.m., two cars crashed on Route 116 causing some property damage but no injuries.
Feb. 22 at 9:12 a.m., officers assisted the Hinesburg Fire Department on CVU Road with a fire alarm that turned out to be false.
Feb. 22 at 5:54 p.m., an officer assisted a parent with a juvenile problem on Route 116.
Feb. 22 at 7:54 p.m., police assisted Shelburne Police Department on Shelburne Road with an out-of-control individual.
Feb. 23 at 12:53 a.m., a burglar alarm was tripped at a residence on Richmond Road, but officers found the house secure.
Feb. 23 at 9:41 a.m., some power lines fell into North Road after a car hit a power pole, so police officers, the power company and others helped clean up the area and restore power.
Feb. 23 at 1:18 p.m., some cars had illegally parked on Lewis Creek Road near the trailhead, but the cars were gone by the time officers arrived.
Feb. 23 at 2:22 p.m., a car crashed on Silver Street with possible injuries.
Feb. 23 at 5:04 p.m., police continued investigation of an active burglary case on Jourdan Street.
Feb. 24 at 9:16 a.m., officers delivered a message on behalf of another law enforcement agency to a resident on Lincoln Hill Road.
Feb. 24 at 7:03 p.m., a resident wrangled their horses who had gotten loose and were prancing in Silver Street, back to their snowy pasture.
Feb. 25 at 10:10 a.m., police checked Mulberry Lane to make sure cars weren’t parked in the roadway so the highway department could plough.
Feb. 25 at 11:35 a.m., officers offered help to an elderly resident near Route 116 who was in possible need of services.
Feb. 25 at 4:19 p.m., multiple cars were stuck on Lincoln Hill Road due to the snow, which accumulated between 6-12 inches throughout the day and night following a winter storm warning, so officers helped clear them out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.