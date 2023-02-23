Total incidents: 37
Arrests: 0
Traffic stops: 7
Feb. 14 at 1:20 p.m., a citizen was assisted with fingerprinting for employment purposes.
Feb. 14 at 1:25 p.m., a citizen was assisted with fingerprinting for employment purposes.
Feb. 14 at 4 p.m., an officer investigated a theft from a motor vehicle on Jourdan Street.
Feb. 14 at 4:30 p.m., damage to a motor vehicle on CVU Road was reported and investigated.
Feb. 14 5:45 p.m., an officer assisted a citizen with a civil issue stemming from a dispute.
Feb. 14 at 7:45 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Richmond Road. The operator was charged with the offense of excessive speed.
Feb. 14 at 8:45 p.m., officers assisted first responders with a medical emergency on Richmond Road.
Feb. 15 at 5:50 a.m., an officer investigated a commercial burglary alarm activation on Beecher Hill Road.
Feb. 15 at 7:13 a.m., A 911 hang up on Mill Road was investigated.
Feb. 15 at 9:25 a.m., a violation of a relief from abuse order was reported and investigated.
Feb. 15 at 9:30 a.m., an officer investigated the report of suspicious activity on Lake Iroquois.
Feb. 15 at 9:45 a.m., a fraud case was reported and investigated.
Feb. 15 at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to Lantman’s Market for the report of suspicious activity.
Feb. 15 at 4:45 p.m., an officer investigated the report of a two-car motor vehicle crash on CVU Road.
Feb. 15 at 7:45 p.m., a traffic hazard involving livestock in the roadway on Hollow Road was investigated.
Feb. 15 at 8:55 p.m., an officer responded to Gilman Road to assist first responders with a medical alarm activation.
Feb. 15 at 9:40 p.m., officers responded to a domestic dispute on Hayden Hill West Road.
Feb. 16 at 3:05 p.m., a resident was assisted with fingerprinting for employment purposes.
Feb.16 at 3:45 p.m., an officer investigated the report of a two-car motor vehicle crash on Pond Road.
Feb. 16 at 5:40 p.m., officers assisted a person with a lockout on Route 116.
Feb. 16 at 7:35 p.m., an officer investigated the report of stolen property on CVU Road.
Feb. 17 at 8:35 a.m., a suspicious vehicle reported on Route 116 was investigated.
Feb. 17 at 3:20 p.m., a citizen was assisted with fingerprinting for employment purposes.
Feb. 18 at 11:06 a.m., officers responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash on Route 116.
Feb. 18 at 1:55 p.m., suspicious activity on Route 116 was investigated.
Feb. 18 at 6:10 p.m., a 911 hang up on Silver Street was investigated.
Feb. 18 at 11:55 p.m., a noise complaint on Route 116 was investigated.
