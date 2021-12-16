Dec. 8 at 11:14 a.m., officials at the Hinesburg Community School became worried when they saw a man with a rifle slung over his shoulder walking across the street, but the man turned out to be a neighbor who was headed into the woods to go hunting.
Dec. 8 at 12:20 p.m., someone attempted to use a stolen credit card at the Stephens Family Dentistry on Ballards Corner Road. The fraud case is still under investigation.
Dec. 8 at 3:46 p.m., police assisted with a mental health issue with a juvenile at Champlain Valley Union High School.
Dec. 8 at 5:01 p.m., Hinesburg Police backed up Shelburne Police for a Department for Fish and Game call regarding an armed hunter trespassing near Summerfield Road.
Dec. 9 at 2:17 p.m., a caller reported that they were following someone driving erratically on Pond Road.
Dec. 9 at 2:30 p.m., after a tree toppled into O’Neill Road, officers closed down the thoroughfare until the highway department could remove it.
Dec. 9 at 11:10 p.m., police arrested Etienne Carpenter, 28, of Hinesburg, and arrested him for domestic assault, unlawful restraint and interference for emergency services. Police received at least four 911 calls from neighbors about the domestic incident as it spilled into the street.
Dec. 11 at 5:18 p.m., a tree fell down near the intersection of Route 116 and Silver Street. No information was available how it was removed.
Dec. 12 at 7:43 a.m., officers assisted with a medical emergency on Aube Ridge.
