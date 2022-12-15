Total Incidents: 26
Traffic Stops: 4
Arrests: 1
Dec. 6 at 11:50 a.m., an officer assisted a motorist who’d locked themselves out of their vehicle on CVU Road.
Dec. 6 at 1:30 p.m., fraud was reported.
Dec. 6 at 4:10 p.m., an officer responded to a traffic hazard on Route 116.
Dec. 7 at 3:50 p.m., police investigated a report of threats and harassment by phone.
Dec. 7 at 6:15 p.m., officers served a relief from abuse order to a resident on Hillview Terrace.
On Dec, 7 at 7:08 p.m., officers served a relief from abuse order to a resident on Hollow Road.
Dec. 8 at 7:51 a.m. an officer assisted Shelburne police in locating two fleeing suspects.
Dec. 8 at 8:50 a.m., officers responded to a residence on North Road to serve a relief from abuse order, and arrested Terrance Hart, 61 of Hinesburg, for possession of prohibited firearms and violating conditions of release.
Dec. 8 at 9:40 a.m., a welfare check was conducted on Route 116.
Dec. 8 at 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a loose dog on Mechanicsville Road.
Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m., suspicious circumstances on Hayden Hill Road West were investigated.
Dec. 9 at 10 a.m., officers assisted another agency by contacting a resident on Green Street.
Dec. 9 at 12:35 p.m., officers responded to a residential alarm on Mallard Pond Road.
Dec. 9 at 1:15 p.m., police received an animal complaint on Green Street.
Dec. 9 at 6:25 p.m., suspicious circumstances on Sherman Hollow Road were investigated.
Dec. 12 at 2:45 p.m., found property was turned in and later returned to its owner.
Dec. 12 at 4 p.m., police investigated a report of a fraud.
