Dec. 4 at 9:13 a.m., an officer responded to the Hinesburg Community School at Route 116 for an “out of control” juvenile. Police waited with the youngster until their parents arrived.
Dec. 4 at 3:21 p.m., police responded to a report of a teenage runaway at Village Heights Road; the parents later called back to say that the juvenile had returned.
Dec. 4 at 3:35 p.m., a vehicle rear-ended another vehicle at the traffic light on Route 116 and Charlotte Road; no injuries were reported.
Dec. 4 at 6:32 p.m., police responded to a custodial dispute between two parents at Burritt Road; the case is still active.
Dec. 4 at 5:13 p.m., a business in Hinesburg reported that they were receiving harassing phone calls. They blocked the phone number and reported it to police. Despite research, they could not pinpoint the caller.
Dec. 4 at 9:15 p.m., police received a call from someone worried that a vehicle parked on town property near Gillman Road was possibly stuck. When officers responded, the car had vanished without a trace.
Dec. 5 at 5:55 p.m., if a tree falls in the middle of Silver Street, will anyone hear it? It’s unclear, but someone saw a tree in the middle of Silver Street and police removed it.
Dec. 5 at 7:22 p.m., police responded to an alarm at Green Street which turned out to be false.
Dec. 8 at 7:16 a.m., police directed patrol at Route 116 and Bissonette Lane.
Dec. 8 at 8:50 a.m., someone called police to report that their dog was missing. They provided information about the dog just in case someone found it. Stay tuned ...
Dec. 8 at 10:43 a.m., a Shelburne resident called Hinesburg police to report their dog had been missing since Dec. 6, and that they were calling all surrounding counties to let them know.
Dec. 8 at 6:07 p.m., a neighboring agency asked Hinesburg police to issue a citation for someone they believed lives in Hinesburg. However, the person in question no longer lives in Hinesburg.
Dec. 9 at 6:05 a.m., someone found dog number one! Police matched the description and returned the dog safely home. The Shelburne pup is still at large.
Dec. 8 at 8:59 a.m., police directed patrol at Turkey Lane.
Dec. 9 at 12:19 p.m., a single vehicle slid off the road at Silver Street and Coyote Ridge Road. Police noted conditions were snowy and roads were icy. The driver reported an injury.
Dec. 9 at 12:32 p.m., a second vehicle slid off the road at Pond Road and Place Road East, also from icy road conditions. No injuries were reported.
Dec. 9 at 1:51 p.m., a third unrelated vehicle slid off the road at Pond Road and Place Road East, north of the intersection. No injuries were reported.
Dec. 9 at 5:22 p.m. Yikes. A fourth vehicle, also unrelated, slid on the icy roads at Buck Hill Road and North Road.
Dec. 9 at 7:55 p.m., a homeowner called police saying they’d seen suspicious footprints in the snow around their house at CVU Road. When officers responded, they determined the tracks were likely from a dog and its owner taking an evening stroll.
Dec. 10 at 7:25 a.m., someone called police regarding a suspicious vehicle at Geprags Community Park. The caller described the driver as ill. They had left before police arrived. Although in 2020, it’s not exactly new for someone to be sick …
Dec. 10 at 12:22 p.m., another tractor trailer truck got stuck trying to drive up Place Road West, causing property damage on a lawn. According to police, GPS keeps telling trucks they will fit but they cannot. Signs posted along the roadway reaffirm trucks will not fit. This happens often.
Dec. 10 at 2:48 p.m., police responded to a false alarm at Ballards Corner Road.
Dec. 10 at 4:03 p.m., police received a report of an aggressive driver at Route 116 and Shelburne Falls Road, but the vehicle was gone by the time police arrived.
Dec. 10 at 5:06 p.m., someone called police to report a low-flying helicopter over Hinesburg. The caller phoned again to say they believed the chopper was training for border patrol. Hinesburg police noted that they would not have been able to pull over said whirlybird, even if they had seen it.
Dec. 10 at 5:19 p.m., someone called police to complain about juveniles using alcohol and cigarettes at Kaileys Way. Officers are following up on the report.
Dec. 10 at 6:13 p.m., police assisted VT Fish and Wildlife with a poaching case at Charlotte Road and Leavensworth Road.
