Total incidents: 35
Traffic stops: 12
Incidents:
Dec. 28 at 10:51 a.m., a dog bit a resident on Pond Road, but the chomp was minor and didn’t cause injury.
Dec. 29 at 9 p.m., a car slid off South Farm Road due to icy conditions, but no one was hurt.
Dec. 30 at 4:39 p.m., two cars bumped fenders in a minor crash in the Jiffy Mart parking lot on Ballard’s Corner Road. No one was injured.
Dec. 30 at 9:46 p.m., someone reported hearing a gunshot near Billings Farm Road, but when officers checked the area, they didn’t find anything.
Dec. 31 at 7:12 a.m., police served an abuse prevention order to Blue Cottage on Kailey’s Way.
Dec. 31 at 10:52 a.m., police continued investigation into an active gift card fraud case on Route 116.
Dec. 31 at 8:53 p.m., a car hit and killed a dog while driving on Route 116.
Jan. 1 at 12:27 p.m., police assisted Hinesburg EMS with a medical call at Lyman Meadows.
Jan. 1 at 1 p.m., a car slid off icy Richmond Road, but no one was injured.
Jan. 1 at 5:30 a.m., a car got into a minor crash sliding on Route 116, but no one was injured.
Jan. 1 at 10:38 p.m., someone reported a suspicious person lurking around St. Jude Catholic Church on Route 116. When officers checked it out, they found, not the Holy Ghost, but a person setting up decorations for a birthday party the following day.
Jan. 2 at 12:43 a.m., the Jiffy Mart on Ballard’s Corner Road was burglarized again, this time via a broken window that police found when they responded to an alarm. The investigation remains active.
Jan. 3 at 7:20 a.m., an officer helped someone reach their keys after they locked them in their car on Route 116.
Jan. 3 at 8:35 a.m., two cars got into a minor crash in the parking lot near the Animal Hospital of Hinesburg on Commerce Street. No one was injured.
Jan. 3 at 9:02 a.m., someone reported a horse running down Sherman Hollow Road, sans horseman (headless or no), but officers could not find the steed when they checked the area.
Jan. 3 at 2:38 p.m., a resident of North Road came home to find their door open, but nothing was broken or otherwise amiss.
